Pink Has Words For Commenters After They Criticize Her BLM Post

After sharing Billie Eilish’s Black Lives Matter post, some of Pink’s fans weren’t happy — but the singer refused to stand down

Over the weekend, singer Billie Eilish’s poignant post which supported the Black Lives Matter movement in response to the horrifying murder of George Floyd, put her in the spotlight. The 18-year-old’s impassioned statement on Instagram was liked millions of times, and was praised by so many people — including singer Pink who even shared it on her own account. However, not everyone was a fan of what Eilish had to say — or the fact that Pink decided to support the message.

On Sunday, Pink shared Eilish’s post, with the simple caption “Say it.”

“No one is saying your life doesn’t matter,” Eilish wrote. “No one is saying your life is not hard. No one is saying anything at all about you…… All you MFs do is find a way to make everything about yourself. This is not about you. Stop making everything about you. You are not in need. You are not in danger.”

“You are privileged whether you like it or not,” Eilish added. “Society gives you privilege just for being white. … If all lives matter why are black people killed for just being black? Why are immigrants persecuted? … Why is it okay for white people to protest literally being asked to stay at home while carrying semi-automatic weapons? Why is it okay for black people to be called thugs for protesting the murder of innocent people? Do you know why???? White. F—king. Privilege.”

While many were supportive of Pink’s decision to support Eilish’s post, some were not.

“Totally get where you’re coming from. HOWEVER, as a person with a lawyer brain, I have to say… when you single out one race and say ‘that’ race matters. You ARE implicitly saying other races don’t matter as much. It is automatically inferred,” a user posted. “I believe it does this situation a disjustice [sic] by putting it in the #blacklivesmatter category. This could happen to ANY ONE OF US! THAT is the atrocity! THAT is the REAL issue. It is not about race.”

Pink replied, “You are the epitome of white privilege and the saddest part is that you don’t even hear yourself and probably never will.”

Another wrote, “All Business Owners Life’s Matter too. F–cked up in Los Angeles right now,” to which Pink snapped back, “So you can’t read.”

One even accused her of being “why Karen’s exist,” which didn’t really make any sense at all. She simply responded, “please explain. I’m lost.”

Over the last week, Pink has been using her platform to not only express outrage at racism in our country, but to help offers solutions on how to make a difference. And, as always, it helps when famous people use their voices and privilege for good.