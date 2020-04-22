Pink’s Dancers Made Her A Video That Left Her In ‘Crocodile Tears’

Pink/Instagram

Pink’s touring family made her emotional by sending a video they shot just for her

It’s very safe to say that everyone in quarantine is missing someone, likely many someones, as we are all forced to stay in our homes and not socially interact with those we hold dear. Celebrities like Pink are no different, and in her own words, a video made by her touring crew had her in “crocodile tears” because sometimes, we just need to see our friends.

A clearly emotional Pink shared a video that included members of her “tour fam” and honestly, we’re drying our eyes right along with her. “My village!!!! This just made me cry crocodile tears,” she writes. The group created a Zoom chat where they all joined in on a fun performance of Pink’s 2019 single “Can We Pretend.”

“My tour fam just sent me this and it sent me over the edge,” the pop star writes. “I miss y’all so much and we miss performing!!! so much love so many good people in the world. So grateful.”

The lyrics are pretty appropriate for the socially-distanced occasion, TBH.

So can we pretend that I’m 22 today?

Dancin’ on the tables with you, oh yeah

Can we pretend that we all end up okay?

I just wanna forget with you, oh yeah

I’d guess that plenty of us are now wishing for simpler times when we were 22 and dancing on tables and never imagining the reality we’re currently enduring. Forgetting this situation, however briefly, is welcome. Apparently Pink needs the reminder too. Zoom chats with our besties are fun, but nothing can replace being in person, drinking a few wines and laughing it up. But if that’s the best we can do for now, we’ll take it.

For her part, Pink has used rage-baking, exercise, and homeschool schedules in an attempt to get through quarantine life in one piece. She’s exploding cheesecakes and working out with a toddler on her back, just like the rest of us.

Pink also endured a very scary few weeks after being diagnosed with COVID herself. Her son Jameson also fell ill and she shared the details after both had recovered. “My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative,” she wrote at the time.

We’re doing our best to get through this totally unprecedented situation with our sanity and emotional health intact. It’s pretty comforting knowing that although this is beyond hard, we’re all in it together, celebs included, and hoping for better days ahead.