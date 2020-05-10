Pink Opens Up About COVID-19 Battle With Her Son In Poignant Mother’s Day Essay

Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Pink calls her son’s coronavirus battle the most challenging event of motherhood so far

Pink and her son Jameson, 3, are just two of the million-plus Americans who have battled COVID-19 over the last several months. Without a doubt, the singer has been one of the biggest celebrity voices of the pandemic, detailing her experience with the highly infectious and potentially deadly virus. In a Mother’s Day essay for NBC News, the mother-of-two reveals that fighting coronavirus along with her son was the most challenging event of motherhood so far, urging others to take the virus and the impact it is having on the less fortunate, very seriously.

“Mother’s Day is this weekend, and I have been reflecting on the wonderful, yet challenging gift of time that life in COVID-19 quarantine has meant for me and my children. To be a mom, a teacher, a cook, a confidant, and a badass dream chaser all at once is no small feat. Mamas everywhere, you are doing amazing,” the 40-year-old began her poignant essay.

Pink continues: “As parts of our country start down the long-road to recovery, I find myself wondering what happens next? We’re defining a new normal for our own children and working through it day by day, one step at a time. The U.S. is moving forward, but this virus knows no boundaries. And I’m thinking about the children and families around the world who are just beginning to know its effects. Do they have what they need to be safe? Do they have what they need to be healthy?”

Then, the singer delved into her personal experience with COVID-19, revealing that her son was sick for several weeks.

“Battling COVID-19 along with my 3-year-old son was the most physically and emotionally challenging experience I have gone through as a mother,” she confessed. “Weeks after receiving our test results, my son was still ill and feverish. It was a terrifying time, not knowing what might come next.”

However, Pink is not looking for our sympathy. Her purpose in sharing her story is to make it clear that the pandemic struggle is universal, and unfortunately, in other parts of the world mothers struggling with the same battle don’t have the same resources as we do.

“But our story is not unique; there are mothers all over America, and the world, that are facing this same uncertainty every single day. Not every family, especially those living on reservations, or in refugee camps, slums, or favelas, are able to practice social distancing. In many parts of the world it can take hours just to access water, and even then, soap may be an impossible luxury,” she writes.

“As we begin to envision what life will look like on the other side of this, we need to put ourselves in the shoes of moms around the globe and consider doing what we can to help keep their babies safe,” Pink continues. “How can we partake in ensuring their access to the basic human rights that so many of us are afforded each and every day?”

Pink is a global ambassador for UNICEF, a nonprofit organization that works in more than 190 countries and territories to protect the rights of every child.

“UNICEF is getting supplies into the hardest to reach places, helping governments and communities prevent the disease from spreading by training health workers, assisting teachers and schools, and working with all levels of government,” Pink continues. “We might not physically be able to be there for every child, but it’s a comfort to know that organizations like UNICEF are.”

Pink then encourages people to honor the less fortunate mothers around the world by helping out and giving back.

“This Mother’s Day, as you hold your babies tight, I encourage you to think about all the mamas around the world who still need our help. Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power said it best: this won’t end for anyone, until it ends for everyone. I know you would do anything to protect your own child, so let’s make sure every mama has the same opportunity and resources to protect theirs,” she writes.

If you would like to join in on Pink’s mission, you can make a donation to UNICEF by visiting their website.

Information about COVID-19 is rapidly changing, and Scary Mommy is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. With news being updated so frequently, some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For this reason, we are encouraging readers to use online resources from local public health departments, the Centers for Disease Control, and the World Health Organization to remain as informed as possible.