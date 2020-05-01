Pink’s Toddler Obstacle Course Is A Quarantine-Boredom Inspiration

Pink/Instagram

The best part of Pink’s obstacle course is that every parent ever has all of this sh*t lying around

If you’ve ever wondered how to make good use of every last toy or child-friendly object in your house, you’re in luck and you have Pink to thank. The singer shared an adorable video on her Instagram page showing the “obstacle course” she created for her son Jameson. And it’s AWESOME, especially for a family with young children who are bursting at the seams during this quarantine.

“Survivor obstacle course,” she captioned the video. “THE ROPES ARE LAVA!!!!!” Please find something to squeeze as you watch little tow-headed Jameson toddle around and absolutely kill it on the obstacle course, because it’s that cute.

Mom and son seem to be in much higher spirits now that they’ve recovered from their bouts of COVID-19 in March. Pink shared the news on her Instagram page a few weeks ago, describing in detail what it was like to come down with the coronavirus.

“It started with Jameson, actually, and you know he’s 3, 3-year-olds get sick all the time,” she told Ellen during a virtual appearance on her show. “But he started with a fever March 14th, we’ve been quarantined since March 11th. [His fever] would come and go, and then he would have stomach pains, and diarrhea, and chest pains, and then a headache, and then [a] sore throat. It was sort of just all over the place. Every day was some new symptom.”

Pink went on to describe how the virus progressed for her, saying it didn’t start off terribly but eventually got so bad she needed an inhaler to breathe. “I woke up in the middle of the night and couldn’t breathe,” she said.”I needed my [inhaler] for the first time in 30 years, I couldn’t function without it. That’s when I started to get really scared.”

Some fans criticized the singer for being able to get herself and her son tested twice when so many people are unable to get tests at all. “Tell me anybody with a sick 3-year-old that if they could get their hands on a test wouldn’t take it,” Pink said. “And if they say that, I’m calling bullsh*t.”

Regardless, it’s nice to see the pair happy and healthy and staying sane while they’re stuck at home. Plus we can all steal her awesome idea this weekend for our own kids!