Pink Talks Aging And Cosmetic Surgery In ‘Letter To Self’

Pink admits she sometimes considers ‘altering’ her face as she gets older

The pressure society puts on women when it comes to aging is unreal, especially in Hollywood. Actors and musicians are made to feel like they can’t possibly age, or they won’t be seen as desirable (by audiences or casting agents). Even a wildly talented artist (and acrobat, let’s be honest) like Pink struggles with her self-image and the aging process — which she just opened up about on Twitter.

In a series of tweets she titles “Letter to Self,” the singer admits that getting older isn’t easy — and, one might speculate, especially within her industry. She talks about the way her face is changing as she ages, and the wrinkles she’s noticing on her face.

“Dear Me, you’re getting older. I see lines. Especially when you smile. Your nose is getting bigger. You look (and feel) weird as you get used to this new reality.”

How many of us can relate to this? Our noses and ears never stop growing — they just keep on keepin’ on right up until we die. Which feels a little unfair, to be honest? Even though it happens to everyone, it’s kind of hard to deal with for some, especially looking back on what we “used to” look like.

But the part where she talks about looking like her kids is an emotional gut-punch. Because that’s such a thing, and it’s worth celebrating.

It’s human of her to share that she totally considers cosmetic surgery, but ultimately realizes it’s not for her. “Every once in awhile you consider altering your face, and then you watch a show where you want to see what the person is feeling…and their face doesn’t move,” she writes. “I cannot get behind it. I just can’t.”

She ends her “Letter to Self” with the perfect concluding thoughts — her looks don’t define who she is as a person, wife, mother, friend, or performer. Her talent and individuality do that.

Her words are majorly resonating with her fans, too. Because we can all empathize. Mortality really is That Bitch.

Also on board? Pink’s husband Carey Hart, who is all about the two of them growing old and wrinkly together. Because TRUE LOVE.

She ends her post by telling everyone sorry not sorry, she’s all aboard the Aging Naturally train. “So get on board cause I am about to AGE THE OL FASHIONED WAY (in a tutu ruling shit at 30 mph 100 ft in the air over 40) yasssssssss.”

YASSSSSS to that indeed. We’ll all use our AARP discount on tickets to her flying acrobat tutu show someday.