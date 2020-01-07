Pink Celebrates Wedding Anniversary With Extremely Honest Instagram Posts

Pink/Instagram

Pink and her husband Carey Hart celebrate 14 years of marriage with honest Instagram posts

Pink’s marriage to Carey Hart has had its fair share of ups and downs. Years ago, Pink proposed to Hart, they separated a couple of times, reunited, had some kids, and now 14 years later, they’re sharing his and hers gushy Instagram captions about their marriage and family, and we’re honestly happy to see it.

In honor of their 14-year anniversary, Pink shared a series of throwback pics of her and Hart to Instagram, chronicling her ever-changing hairstyles as the two trekked through life together, and captioned it, “We’ve been at this thing a long time, babe. It isn’t perfect, but I’m grateful it’s ours. I love our family. Thank you for walking in front of me, beside me, and right behind me at times. “You’re a real man, carey hart.”

Cue the collective “awwws.”

Then, Hart sent his wife a beautiful floral arrangement with a cute card that read, “I love you baby, I’m so lucky to have you! Looking forward to many more.” Pink shared that online too and joked that earlier in the day “I wasn’t really even feeling you that much @hartluck but well played, we’re good. I like you again.”

We’re not gonna lie, his quippy little card pales in comparison to Pink’s heartfelt confession, but then we saw what Hart wrote on Instagram about his wife, and yeah, he’s a good dude.

“14 years married to this amazing woman. I’m so proud of the life that we have built together. Both of us came from broken homes, yet we made the choice to work hard at our relationship. And look at us now!” Hart wrote. “Two misfits when we met, we have grown together and now have an amazing family. Thank you for being my best friend (I know you don’t like that), and amazing mother to our wild kids. I love you so much.”

We love Pink’s glow-up. From an edgy alt pop-rocker to a self-described “soccer mom” and an honest Instagram caption wordsmith, we hope for nothing but the best for this family.