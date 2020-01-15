The Dilemma: Pooping in Public

Pooping in public can cause some major anxiety. Everyone does it, so why are we so embarrassed to drop it like it’s hot? And why do we feel the need to hide it? Our pairs take on the dilemma of dropping a deuce at home, in public and at a friend’s house, because… shit happens.

The Dilemma is just that — a dilemma that begs to be solved. In this series, our pair’s take on topics like: how to poop in public, kids and social media, and text etiquette. Whether it’s a kid versus a grandma or a single guy versus a seasoned mom, this diverse real cast goes at it and leaves us all laughing. #TheDilemma #WhatToDo

