Family Feud Canada/Youtube

Here’s how Popeyes Chicken responded to that viral Family Feud fail

It all started with a hilariously wrong answer on Family Feud. Eve Dubois, a contestant on the Canadian version of the show, was competing in a sudden death round. The first person to buzz in and correctly answer would win $10,000 for their family. Eve buzzed in first, but then she made a hilarious, yet sort of understandable mistake: She mixed up Popeye the cartoon character with Popeyes Chicken. It could have happened to anyone.

The sudden death round, as host Gerry Dee explained, was comprised of just a single question.

“Alright, real simple. There’s one question, only one answer. Whoever gets it, you’re playing for $10,000. Whoever guesses this wins the game,” he said.

The question was, “Name Popeye’s favorite food.” Eve was lightning fast on the buzzer, and when she gleefully announced, “Chicken!!” she also did a happy dance. It was one of the most iconic moments ever to happen on a game show, hands down.

The cringiest part might be when poor Eve looked back at her family, her face triumphant, only to see them burying their heads in their podiums. Both the host and the audience were trying to hold back their laughter. Her competitor buzzed in with the correct answer: “Spinach, Gerry,” winning the game and the $10,000 sudden death prize.

Meanwhile, Eve finally realized her mistake. “I thought you meant Popeyes Chicken,” she said, laughing at her mix-up. At least she had a sense of humor about the whole thing.

While Eve lost her family the $10,000 prize on Family Feud, this whole situation has not left her empty handed. Her very relatable chicken gaffe went viral, which means it reached the eyes and ears of someone in charge at Popeyes Chicken, who decided Eve deserved at least a little something for her fried poultry enthusiasm.

.@sublimevey! Our survey says you got that right. DM us to claim your $10,000 worth of Popeyes. #LoveThatChickenFromPopeyes https://t.co/OeCQYsG875 pic.twitter.com/LlfyaY83n7 — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) January 10, 2020

“Our survey says you got that right,” the chicken chain wrote on Twitter. “DM us to claim your $10,000 worth of Popeyes.”

That’s right: They offered her the amount of the prize she lost — in free chicken from Popeyes. Honestly, what Eve won may have been better than cash. At least it’s better than spinach.

Despite going viral for being totally wrong, Eve seems like she’s stayed in good spirits. On Twitter, she posted a years-old video of herself dancing with pieces of fried chicken. She’s a lifelong fried chicken fan, and now her dream is happening.

Clearly this was always meant to be.