Portland’s Moms Are Just The Latest In A Long Line Of Moms Getting Sh*t Done 

While it’s totally awesome that a bunch of fabulous moms from Portland are in the national spotlight for joining the Black Lives Matters protests last week, we need to remember something really important. Moms, especially Black mothers, have been harnessing their collective mama bear powers to champion social causes for a long ass time. Whether it’s the fight against gun violence, Black maternal mortality rates, or the current child detention crisis, matriarch superstars across the country mobilize regularly for social justice like superheroes swooping in to help someone in jeopardy.
There’s been some push back on social media about whether or not claiming the “mom” title while walking in our activist shoes helps us or hurts us on the road to gender and racial equality. I totally get that, since women still experience wage gaps, lack of adequate maternity leave, societal pressure up the wazoo, an ever present racial divide, ridiculously outdated gender roles, and the constant demand to be of service to everyone around us. But I also think we have more than enough room in this world to let the women who choose motherhood both affirm that role whenever desired, and also be seen as so much more than moms. Because being a woman is already kick-ass all on its own. And being a mother is just an added layer of female badassery.
Below, enjoy all the other shit moms have been getting done before they built a human shield for protesters in Portland.
Mothers Against Senseless Killings
View this post on Instagram
"Manasseh, 41, is the founder of Mothers Against Senseless Killing, and this nightly meal is an anti-violence effort. She doubts that even the most rage-filled shooter would fire on her barbecue, peopled by neighborhood friends and family of all ages. "One of the moms gets shot, or one of the kids? Because of something you did?" she says. "It changes the way they look at it. It makes it very personal for them." Manasseh launched the organization in 2014 after deciding she couldn't depend on anyone else to keep her children safe. "I couldn't just sit by and pray on it," she says. "It's the mom model: If you want something done right, do it yourself." bit.ly/2XBwZjX
Established in 2015 by Tamar Manasseh, MASK has one main goal — to help end violence and crime on the streets. What started out as a group of awesome moms and human beings joining together for community building became a powerful movement that not only keeps a watchful eye on neighborhoods at risk, but also ensures that food security and adequate housing are issues of public focus.
Black Mamas Matter Alliance
View this post on Instagram
Black women deal w/ the intersecting issues of racism, sexism + economic inequality that have a disproportionate negative impact on their #maternalhealth. For the rest of Black Maternal Health Week, we will continue to uplift these issues and strategize for change. #BMHW20
Led by some absolutely powerful Black mothers and women, this organization works to advocate for the Black maternal health crisis through policy change, cultivated research, comprehensive care, and shifting the cultural narrative for Black moms. Since Black women are dying at three to four times the rate of white women, we need Black Mamas Matter Alliance now more than ever.
Mothers Against Drunk Driving
MADD has been around since 1980, and its groundbreaking mission has been clear from the start — to end drunk and drugged driving by supporting victims and preventing underage drinking. This organization has offices in every state, has been invaluable in helping change the national conversation around drunk driving, and is the largest nonprofit of its kind.
PFLAG
View this post on Instagram
From the @sandiegouniontribune: “Even without a parade, these #SanDiegans vow to celebrate #Pride. We captured their photos as they told us ‘What #Pride means to me …’ “ *** Nadia Kean-Ayub, @pflag_san_diego_county #PFLAG South Bay regional director, San Diego County PFLAG board secretary, Southbay Pride Board secretary: “Pride is a symbol of #hope, hope that one day my loved one will be accepted, and #safe, in all the same spaces I am.” 📸 @sydneyprather for @sandiegouniontribune
The idea for PFLAG was conceived in 1972 when Jeanne Manford marched with her son in New York’s Christopher Street Liberation Day March, an event that ultimately became our nation’s annual Pride parade. Manford was approached by so many members of the LGBTQ+ community during the march that she decided to start a support group. PFLAG has now grown into the United States’ first and largest organization that unites parents, families, and allies with LGBTQ+ individuals. Their Chapter Network also consists of over 400 chapters across the country and provides confidential peer support, education, and advocacy to LGBTQ+ people, as well as their parents and families.
Moms Rising
View this post on Instagram
It's 2020. Pregnant workers shouldn't still be getting fired for things like needing consistent access to a water bottle on the job. So we delivered #ProtectPregnantWorkers water bottles to 150 members of Congress today, urging them to support the *bipartisan* Pregnant Workers Fairness Act.
Founded by a handful of awesome mama bears, this organization educates the public about policy issues for women and mothers and takes grassroots action to hold corporations accountable for standards like equal pay, paid family and medical leave, paid sick days, and breastfeeding rights. They’re also working on some other fantastic campaigns, which you can check out here.
Mothers Against Police Brutality
View this post on Instagram
PRESS STATEMENT October 2, 2019 CONTACT: Collette Flanagan, [email protected] John Fullinwider, 214-683-2493, [email protected] Mothers Against Police Brutality - The criminal justice system is first and foremost a system- one trial, one verdict, does not change a system- the sentence shows that the system continues, the logic of the system continues- the bias toward the system’s employees continues, the biases of the system’s manager’s continue- it is our challenge to continue to disrupt this system, to push back on this system, and to ultimately dismantle this system to its foundations, to take it apart root and branch to uproot this poison tree at last. Le us rededicate ourselves to this task in memory of Botham Jean and for each or our brothers and sisters lost to this Godforsaken criminally unjust system. We are angry- and we are right to be angry. Let’s turn our anger to powerful resistance. #mapb #bothamjean #MAPB #ColinKaepernick #MAPBspeakout #ClintonAllen #IAmMAPB #IAmMAPB #FightingMothers #EndPoliceBrutality #cnnnews #MAPBFamilies
Collette Flanagan founded MAPB after her son, Clinton Allen, was shot to death while unarmed by a Dallas police officer. As a former IBM executive, Collette Flanagan had the skillset to turn MAPB into an inter-generational, multi-ethnic, multicultural organization with both a local and national presence that unites mothers nationwide to fight for police accountability, policy reform, and civil rights.
Mothers in Charge
This violence prevention, education, and intervention-based organization founded by Dr. Dorothy Johnson-Speight advocates and supports the youth, young adults, and families of communities affected by violence. These moms also collaborate with elected officials, community leaders, and other community and faith-based organizations on legislation and solutions to make neighborhoods safer for children and families.
Real Mama Bears
In 2014, Liz Dyer wanted to start a private Facebook group for moms of LGBTQ+ kids to provide support and inspire them to help make the world a kinder, safer, more supportive place for all LGBTQ+ people. Along with her jam-packed group of loving mama bears, Dyer has gone above and beyond with her mission to educate, comfort, and empower members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.
Together Rising
View this post on Instagram
Two Million Dollars. You raised $2,052,301 in two days for emergency response to, and long-term legal accountability for, the child detention crisis. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. . I love us. I have a vision of myself at eighty, sitting on my porch, thinking about how much good we did together, how much we laughed and cried and suffered and celebrated and sang and danced and served together and thinking: How did I get so lucky? To be on this earth with you. To be One Of Us. To spend my one wild and precious life in this glorious movement of fierce-hearted helpers. . We live in hard, scary times. It’s enough to break your heart. But heartbreak is love. And love is the most powerful force on this Earth. Together, let’s keep unleashing it on the world forever. . With Relentless Love, Fury & Gratitude, G & @together.rising . Also: We know many are just learning about this crisis and this fundraiser and will still want to donate. For the rest of the month, 100% of the donations we receive from you will go to emergency response and long-term strategy for detained children. Thank you. I love you. I love us all.
Glennon Doyle is already a badass mom who’s done TED Talks, written heart-opening books, and uplifts the rest of us regularly on social media. She’s taken it up a notch with Together Rising, which connects people with organizations who are effectively addressing critical social needs in communities. Most recently, her nonprofit raised $2,700,000 to activate an emergency response and long-term legal accountability for the child detention crisis.
Moms Demand Action
View this post on Instagram
New FBI data found a 41 percent increase in the number of background checks conducted on gun sales over this time last year, meaning more Americans are buying more guns. “Adding more guns into the mix during a deadly pandemic won’t make anyone safer, but it will make the gun lobby richer,” said our founder, @Shannonrwatts. ⠀ ⠀ Read the full story at the link in our bio.
Mother of five Shannon Watts founded one hell of a grassroots movement that fights for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence. With a chapter in every single state, Moms Demand Action takes solid action to pass stronger gun laws, and works in local communities and with business leaders to encourage responsible gun ownership.
Black Women’s Health Imperative
View this post on Instagram
Is this a daily practice for you? Affirmations will center your thoughts on the things that allow you to be the best version of yourself. HappyBlackWoman.com created a list of 70 powerful affirmations just for you. LINK IN BIO #soulfulsundays #selfcareishealthcare #blackwomenshealth #BWHI #mentalhealthmatters #blackmoms
National Birth Equity Collaborative
Through training, policy advocacy, research, and community-centered collaboration, NBEC is helping to ensure necessary change in the realm of Black maternal and infant health. Founder and president Joia Adele Crear-Perry is well versed in this field, since she’s not only a mother-of-three, but also a Black educator, speaker, policy expert, and activist.
It’s no surprise that this list is as extensive as the mental motherload itself. And it just goes to show you what happens when moms get involved in just about anything: shit gets fucking done.