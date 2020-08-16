Pottery Barn’s Halloween Shop Is Open So Give Your Wallet A Pep Talk

Pottery Barn

If you need some Halloween decor, this is an awesomely chic collection

Halloween is right around the corner and Pottery Barn is hooking us up big time. If you are a lover of the holiday, you know you can never (ever) have too much decor. There are inside decorations, outside ornamentals, and all the spookiness in between to make sure you are the envy of your neighborhood back when people Trick-or-Treated or came over for holiday-themed parties.

If you’re feeling like your decor could use a little pick-me-up, Pottery Barn’s Halloween collection may be a good place to start. It’s inspiring, gorgeous, and just the right amount of creepy.

Check out these adorable spider candlestick holders. I am shit scared of anything resembling a spider but I’d allow these in my home. “Dress your home this Halloween in the chicest haunt couture,” the description reads. “Cast by hand with a modern matte black finish, this spindly spider candlestick creates an irresistibly eerie effect.”

Next up is the baddest looking condiment holder you’ll ever lay your eyes on. Three cast aluminum skeleton hands rise up from a base, which “comes in hand–y for everything from savory sides to snacks and candy.” Since it will just be a family affair this year, fill all three with catsup — your kids will be thrilled and it’ll look very on-brand for the holiday.

Check out these adorable Skeleton Wine Glasses fit for the Master or Mistress of Halloween fun. Unfortunately, they cost $29.50 per glass so perhaps just splurge on one for yourself and call it a day.

If you’re going to drink from such a fancy glass, you should pour whatever you’re drinking from this Skeleton Hand Carafe perfect for serving “guests, witches and warlocks.”

What could be a more adorably spooky way to welcome people than with this Spooky Eyes Glowing Doormat. “All eyes are on visitors as they approach your entryway, day or night, with ghoulish, glow-in-the-dark pairs of peering eyes,” which comes in real handy this year of all years. It screams, “Get the hell off my porch and go home or we’re going to be living in this pandemic hell forever.”

Since we’re gearing up for back-to-school and for many that means distance learning, we’ll want to be festive whilst also keeping the caffeine coming. These Ghost Shaped Stoneware Mugs are the perfect way to do so. Plus, the look on its face is similar to how we’ll all feel helping out with math homework.

If your walls need a little loving, check out these Skeleton Jester wall hangings. You can buy them individually for $79 or a set of three for $219 but they’re so cool you could definitely keep them up all year to justify the price (at least that’s how I justify purchases to myself).

Whatever your style, Pottery Barn definitely has some perfect Halloween options this year.