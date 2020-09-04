The 2020 Pottery Barn ‘Harry Potter’ Collection Is Here And It’s Riddikulusly Good

Pottery Barn

The collection has something for every Potterhead

Pottery Barn outdid themselves last year when it introduced its Harry Potter collection, but this year, the retailer clearly upped its game because the results are Riddikulus.

This year’s collection of floating candle sticks, velvet tablecloths, drinkware, and serveware are peak Potter, and we are here for all of them. Not only do they have the adults covered, but they also kept the tiny muggles in mind, offering a line of clothing, backpacks, and decor that’s sure to please any-aged fan.

First, check out this adorable Sorting Hat Metal Snack Server. According to the product description, the antique gold finish is perfect for serving “chocolate Frogs, Pumpkin Pasties, Fizzing Whizbees or Cauldron Cakes: Choose your favorite treat with our Sorting Hat Snack Server.” It’s almost $70, but your guests will be forever impressed.

If you’re still drinking coffee and tea like it’s your job, check out these Hogwarts Houses Stoneware Mugs. Pick your favorite house or get the set of four: Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, and Slytherin. Then, just fill and enjoy.

A perfect highlight for any room is most definitely these Golden Snitch String Lights. You could put these on a tree, mantle, or strung on a porch ceiling and light up any space.

Every home needs a welcome mat, but not just any welcome mat — this Patronus Light Up Doormat, which is “scripted with one of the most powerful charms known to wizardkind.” The best part is it lights up, letting all your guests know exactly which house belongs to you.

If you really want to impress guests, it’s time to invest in a Griffin Hand Crafted Snack Bowl. With this on display, there’s zero chance people will doubt your commitment to the franchise, and the possibilities are endless for the amount of food you can serve.

If you’re looking for first for your little one (or the perfect gift for a friend’s new bundle of joy), you must get your hands on this Heirloom Baby Blanket. It has all our favorite Harry Potter symbols and comes in shades of blue, grey, and ivory.

With the weather turning cold, your little one deserves these adorable Lightening Bolt PJs. This “stylish one-piece boasts a lightning bolt and is the perfect outfit for sweet dreams. It’s made from so-soft, breathable cotton to keep baby warm and cozy through the night.” Oh so cute.

If your kids are headed back-to-school, they most definitely need a Happy Potter Quidditch Backpack. It’s a perfect place to stash your books and pens. Brooms sold separately.

Like most merchandise from the Wizarding World, these items are likely to fly right off the shelves, so go ahead and fill those virtual shopping carts to the brim while you can. Will you blow through your kid’s college savings account? Maybe. But, they’re going to Hogwarts anyway.