50+ Beautiful Pregnancy Quotes To Keep You Glowing For Nine Months

While pregnancy isn’t always an easy road (hello swollen feet and hormones!) it’s a beautiful and unique journey that deserves to be celebrated. We know the idea of motherhood can feel overwhelming at times (as can the morning sickness), which is why we rounded up these inspiring pregnancy quotes to get you through these nine glorious months.

“Pregnancy is getting company inside one’s skin.” – Maggie Scarf “There is something very beautiful about being pregnant. I think I enjoy being pregnant more than not being pregnant. I know it could go either way, and the next pregnancy could be the complete opposite.” ― Chrissy Teigen “No matter how bad my day’s been, it takes one little kick to make everything feel alright.” –Unknown “It is the most powerful creation to have life growing inside of you. There is no bigger gift.” – Beyoncé “Giving birth and being born brings us into the essence of creation, where the human spirit is courageous and bold and the body, a miracle of wisdom.” – Harriette Hartigan “The moment a child is born, the mother is also born. She never existed before. The woman existed, but the mother, never. A mother is something absolutely new.” ― Rajneesh “A baby is something you carry inside you for nine months, in your arms for three years, and in your heart until the day you die.” -Mary Mason “Having a baby is like falling in love again, both with your husband and your child.” – Tina Brown “You are the closest I will ever come to magic.” – Suzanne Finnamore “Everything grows rounder and wider and weirder, and I sit here in the middle of it all and wonder who in the world you will turn out to be.” ― Carrie Fisher “Loving a baby is a circular business, a kind of feedback loop. The more you give the more you get and the more you get the more you feel like giving.” – Penelope Leach “That first pregnancy is a long sea journey to a country where you don’t know the language, where land is in sight for such a long time that after a while it’s just the horizon – and then one day birds wheel over that dark shape and it’s suddenly close, and all you can do is hope like hell that you’ve had the right shots.” – Emily Perkins “Before you were conceived I wanted you. Before you were born I loved you. Before you were here an hour I would die for you. This is the miracle of Mother’s Love.” – Maureen Hawkins “Making the decision to have a baby is momentous. It is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.”– Elizabeth Stone “The moment a child is born, the mother is also born. She never existed before. The woman existed, but the mother, never. A mother is something absolutely new. And so in you the child your mother lives on and through your family continues to live… so at this time look after yourself and your family as you would your mother for through you all she will truly never die.” – Osho “A baby will make love stronger, days shorter, nights longer, bankroll smaller, home happier, clothes shabbier, the past forgotten and the future worth living for.” – Unknown “To be pregnant is to be vitally alive, thoroughly woman, and distressingly inhabited. Soul and spirit are stretched – along with body – making pregnancy a time of transition, growth, and profound beginnings.” – Anne Christian Buchanan “You never understand life until it grows inside of you.” – Sandra C. Kassis “You are pregnant and you are powerful. You are bold and you are beautiful. Go forward in your boldness, in your beauty and in your contentedness. Trust your body to birth and know that the collective power of women worldwide will be with you.” – Unknown “A mother is always the beginning. She is how things begin.” – Amy Tan “Having kids feel like that first seventh-grade crush that overwhelms every molecule in your body, but it’s permanent.” – Kristen Bell “Whether your pregnancy was meticulously planned, medically coaxed, or happened by surprise, one thing is certain – your life will never be the same.” ― Catherine Jones “It’s a really magical time, those first few weeks. It almost makes you wish you didn’t have to tell anyone, ever. You could just watch your belly grow bigger, and no one would be allowed to ask you about it, and you would have your baby and a year later you would allow visitors to finally come and meet your little miracle.” ― Amy Poehler “In giving birth to our babies, we may find that we give birth to new possibilities within ourselves.” –Myla and Jon Kabat-Zinn “Carrying a baby is the most rewarding experience a woman can enjoy.” – Jayne Mansfield “People always say that pregnant women have a glow. And I say it’s because you’re sweating to death.” – Jessica SimpsonRelated: Pregnancy Week-By-Week “Birthing is the most profound initiation to spirituality a woman can have.” – Robin Lim “When babies look beyond you and giggle, maybe they’re seeing angels.” – Eileen Elias Freeman “In pregnancy, there are two bodies, one inside the other. Two people live under one skin. When so much of life is dedicated to maintaining our integrity as distinct beings, this bodily tandem is an uncanny fact.” – Joan Raphael-Leff “It’s an established fact. Some women can’t stand being pregnant, getting big and bloated, and hauling around a giant stomach, and some women, for reasons probably understood by Darwin, love it.” ― Rich Cohen “It’s a great thing about being pregnant, you don’t need excuses to pee or eat.” -Angelina Jolie “Sometimes when you pick up your child you can feel the map of your own bones beneath your hands, or smell the scent of your skin in the nape of his neck. This is the most extraordinary thing about motherhood – finding a piece of yourself separate and apart that all the same you could not live without.” – Jodi Picoult “Pregnant women! They had that weird frisson, an aura of magic that combined awkwardly with an earthy sense of duty. Mundane, because they were nothing unique on the suburban streets; ethereal because their attention was ever somewhere else. Whatever you said was trivial. And they had that preciousness which they imposed wherever they went, compelling attention, constantly reminding you that they carried the future inside, its contours already drawn, but veiled, private, an inner secret.” – Ruth Morgan “Truthfully, being pregnant is changing me as a person. Each day is part of this amazing journey that has completely shifted the focus of my life and made me reevaluate my personal and professional goals.” – Holly Madison “Feeling fat lasts nine months, but the joy of becoming a mom lasts forever.” – Nikki Dalton “If I had my life to live over, instead of wishing away nine months of pregnancy, I’d have cherished every moment and realized that the wonderment growing inside me was the only chance in life to assist God in a miracle.” – Erma Bombeck “I’m never as happy as when I’m pregnant. I literally would have 10 babies if I could!” — Tori Spelling “When you moved, I felt squeezed with a wild infatuation and protectiveness. We are one. "When you moved, I felt squeezed with a wild infatuation and protectiveness. We are one. Nothing, not even death, can change that." – Suzanne Finnamore "Think of stretch marks as pregnancy service stripes." – Joyce Armor "Let us make pregnancy an occasion when we appreciate our female bodies." – Merete Leonhardt-Lupa "There is a sanctity involved with bringing a child into this world, it is better than bombing one out of it." – James Baldwin "When I got pregnant, I had to concentrate on being pregnant for a whole nine months, even though I knew it was ruining my career at the time." – Yoko Ono "My mother groaned, my father wept, into the dangerous world I leapt." – William Blake "[Motherhood is] the biggest gamble in the world. It is the glorious life force. It's huge and scary—it's an act of infinite optimism." —Gilda Radner "Part of being a parent is rolling with the punches, so consider an unexpected pregnancy the universe's way of helping you to learn to do that." ― Heather Wittenberg "Pregnancy is a process that invites you to surrender to the unseen force behind all life." – Judy Ford "A ship under sail and a big-bellied woman are the handsomest two things that can be seen common." ― Benjamin Franklin "Life is always a rich and steady time when you are waiting for something to happen or to hatch." ― E.B. White "A mother does not become pregnant in order to provide employment to medical people. Giving birth is an ecstatic jubilant adventure not available to males. It is a woman's crowning creative experience of a lifetime." – John Stevenson "We have a secret in our culture, and it's not that birth is painful. It's that women are strong." – Laura Stavoe Harm "What if I fail?" "Oh, but my darling, what if you fly?" – Erin Hanson

