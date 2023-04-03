7 Women Share Why They Celebrate Their Pregnancy Stretch Marks

We can all agree that no matter how you get there, becoming a mother is an incredible journey. And it’s a journey that often comes with physical changes to our bodies, including the appearance of stretch marks. Even though we’ve been conditioned to see our marks as flaws, we can unlearn that kind of thinking. You earned these stripes.

We talked to 7 moms who’ve come to love their stretch marks and embrace the changes that come with motherhood. Hopefully they’ll inspire you, too!

1. "My stretch marks are a reminder of the amazing journey my body went through to bring my child into the world." - Jenn

When you think about it, it’s kind of bananas that our bodies aren’t more changed by pregnancy and giving birth. It’s one of the most transformative things a human body can do and all we’ve got as a reminder is a few stretch marks? Oh, and a baby, too!

2. "Honestly, I kind of hated my body after giving birth. But then I realized that these stretch marks are just a symbol of the strength and love that brought my child into this world." - Liz

Liz isn’t alone in struggling to accept and embrace her changed body. While it’s true that your body may never look exactly the same as it did before, it’s also true that your “before” body didn’t have the sweet baby you’re holding today. Most of us wouldn’t trade it for anything.

3. "I embrace my stretch marks as a badge of honor. I love that I have a symbol of an incredible journey that I know other moms totally understand." - Emily

Put three new moms who don’t know each other in a room together and within five minutes, they’re going to be sharing the most intimate details of their lives! In a certain way, it’s validating to be a part of something millions of other women have dealt with, accepted, and even come to love.

4. "I’ve started to see my stretch marks as a beautiful reminder that my body was strong enough to create and nurture life." - Victoria

Sure, running a marathon is cool. But have you ever carried a baby inside your own body?!

5. "My stretch marks are proof that my body is capable of doing amazing things. I wear them with pride." - Erin

“Wear them with pride”? We’ll have what she’s having! Choosing to not only accept but to embrace your marks is the real power move.

6. “If we actually want to challenge and redefine beauty standards, we have to walk the walk. It took some time but I’ve come to really love my post-baby body, stretch marks and all.” - Angela

Amen to this! We all know it’s past time to reject the idea that perfection is the only way to be beautiful. We get to define what beauty looks and feels like and it starts with loving our whole bodies.

7. "I love my stretch marks because they tell the story of my motherhood journey, and that's something to be proud of." - Trisha

As these seven moms learned, stretch marks are an incredibly common, totally natural and truly beautiful part of the journey of motherhood. They’re a symbol of the strength and love that brought our children into the world. It's time for us to reposition stretch marks as a sign of the limitless possibilities of our bodies, and to remind ourselves that our bodies are capable of incredible things. When we embrace and celebrate our post-baby bodies, we’re setting an example for our children and for future generations of mothers. So let's wear our stripes with pride and love ourselves, stretch marks and all!