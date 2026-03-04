There are few things better than poring over baby names. While it can be overwhelming to consider all of the options, once you have a “theme” or a vibe in mind — like traditional, unique, sentimental — it’s so much fun to just make a giant list. And for those who are looking to name a baby girl, turning to women in history might give you the perfect baby name choices.

March is Women’s History Month, but these strong, steady, lovely baby girl names will stand the test of time just like the women they’re inspired by. From trailblazers in entertainment and culture to activists and peace icons, there is a baby name here for every family. Because these names are represented by strong women in history, your little one will always be in good company, carrying that same strength and grace and grit with her. And it won’t hurt for someone to say, “Wait... did you say your name was Amelia? Like the courageous pilot?”

Bonus: So many of these sweet baby girl names can be turned into cute nicknames. Read on and get inspired by powerful women in history. After all, one day your baby could be one, too.

Harriet Harriet Tubman is the definition of courage and perseverance, and giving your little gal this name means so much. Harriet means “home ruler” and also has literary connections, such as the author and abolitionist Harriet Beecher Stowe.

Marie Marie Curie won Nobel Prizes in both physics and chemistry, and her work led her to discover both polonium and radium (OK, OK, along with her husband). While Marie is popular as a middle name, it also works great as a first-name moniker. It has cool meanings, too: “star of the sea” or “wished-for child.”

Amelia Amelia Earhart was brave and steady and smart, and anybody named Amelia deserves to feel that way, too. The pilot’s whereabouts may still be unknown, but her legacy lives on forever, and with a name that means “industrious,” it’s easy to see why.

Gloria A major feminist leader and icon, Gloria Steinem truly changed the world with her activism, and I just don’t think we have enough baby Glorias in the world. The name Gloria means “immortal glory” or “praise” and is a fine choice for your own little baby feminist.

Julia Obviously, Julia Child deserves a spot in women’s history. Bon appetit! This chef and cookbook author truly changed the at-home cooking game, and her spirit lives on in butter and recipes. The name Julia means “youthful.”

Eleanor Eleanor Roosevelt was more than just a First Lady in American history; she was also a diplomat and activist. Her famous quote — “Nobody can make you feel inferior without your consent” — has stayed alive for a reason. The name Eleanor has so many sweet nicknames, and means “light-hearted” or “shining light.”

Ruth Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second woman (but first Jewish woman) to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, was an icon of justice and activism. Her name also means “friend” or “friendship,” and is such a sweet moniker.

Florence Modern nursing would look a lot different without the contributions of Florence Nightingale, who reduced death rates and laid the foundation for nursing education. Florence is just a darling name, too (the nickname Flo is so cute!), meaning “blossoming” or “flourishing.”

Elizabeth There are so many great Elizabeths in history, but the queens might be a personal favorite. Whether you’re more inspired by Queen Elizabeth I or Queen Elizabeth II, know that this name carries so much power and royalty with it. Elizabeth means “God’s promise” and has some great nicknames like Eliza, Betty, and Liz.

Helen Helen Keller lost her sight and hearing as a toddler and spent the rest of her life advocating for disability rights. A sweet vintage choice, the name Helen means “torch” or “light.”

Katherine An absolute genius, Katherine Johnson was basically a “human calculator” for NASA, and her work impacted everything from emergency evacuation routes to the future Space Shuttle program and human missions to Mars. Not only was she a woman in a male-dominated field, but she was also a Black woman, and her legacy is incredible. Give a baby girl the name Katherine, which means “pure,” and know that she’s in good company.

Ada Ada Lovelace’s work as a mathematician in the mid-1800s might have been some of the first computer programming ever done — and her work continues to this day. Name your own little STEM girl Ada, which means “noble,” too.

Laura Laura Ingalls Wilder gave us quite the look at pioneer life with her Little House book series, and she seriously changed the world of children’s literature. Plus, how cute is the name Laura? It means “laurel” and has its own nature connections.

Jane Jane Goodall was a primatologist and anthropologist whose conservation efforts and work studying chimpanzees have impacted so much. The name Jane is such a sweet classic choice, meaning “God is gracious.” (You could also take inspo from feminist and actor Jane Fonda for this one, too!)

Malala Malala Yousafzai is the youngest Nobel Prize laureate in history, receiving the honor when she was just 17 for her activism — activism that she was nearly killed over when she survived an assassination attempt at just 15 years old. Malala has never ever given up, and with a name that means “grief-stricken,” this is a moniker that really speaks to the spirit of girls.

Aretha You just can’t talk about women’s history without mentioning the great Aretha Franklin. The first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Queen of Soul, one of the best-selling musical artists of all time — I could go on forever. Aretha is also such a special name and means “virtue,” “excellence,” and “moral goodness.”

Lucy Whether you choose to go with Lucille or just Lucy, know that this name is in great historical company. Lucy Maud Montgomery, Lucille Ball, Lucy Liu — there are so many great pioneers in women’s history with this sweet moniker. Lucy means “light” or “light bringer.”

Josephine Josephine Baker was the first Black woman to star in a motion picture, and that impression on the world of filmmaking can not be overstated. Just a gorgeous name, Josephine means “he will add” or “God shall add,” and comes with plenty of nickname options.

Rosalind We would not be able to understand DNA as we do now if it hadn’t been for chemist Rosalind Franklin. Her contributions to science are immeasurable, and honestly, she has the cutest name. Rosalind means “gentle horse,” which feels like the perfect mixture of softness and strength.

Anita Anita Hill did the unthinkable in 1991 by speaking out openly about the sexual harassment she suffered from then-U.S. Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas. She was brave, she was honest, and she was unashamed. The name Anita means “grace.”

Toni Toni Morrison, a Nobel Prize winner, wrote bravely and courageously, sharing the Black American experience and writing stories that highlighted just how terrible racism was and continued to be. She was an icon in the literary world, but also in humanity, and her name is a perfect fit for your own world-changer. The name Toni means “flower.”

Claudette Claudette Colvin was just a teenager when she refused to give up her seat on the bus in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1955. She was arrested at just 15 years old, and her fight for equality is one every little girl should be inspired by. The name Claudette has a sweet, vintage vibe and is French, a feminine version of the name Claude.

Hillary You know our girl Hillary Rodham Clinton had to make an appearance — and for good reason. Not only is she an icon in women’s history, but her name also means “cheerful” or “merry.” How perfect is that?

Maya Maya Angelou’s name alone feels like a calming presence, and naming your own little girl after this poet and activist is the sweetest gift. Maya has a ton of different meanings, including “illusion,” “magic,” “courage,” “beloved,” and “water.” She’s omnipresent, your Maya.

Anne There have been so many powerful Annes in women’s history, but Anne Frank is one that speaks deeply to all of us. Her story of bravery and courage when she was so young — and her true belief that, despite it all, people were good at heart — is so inspiring. Anne is also a really classic, traditional name meaning “grace” and “merciful.”

Diana Whether this is a nod to the great Diana Ross or the iconic Princess of Wales, Diana is a strong, powerful, lovely name for your mighty girl. It means “divine,” “heavenly,” or “goddess.” You really can’t go wrong there.