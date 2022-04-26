Your little girl is here, and now you need to decide what to name her. If you spend any time on TikTok or other social media platforms, you've probably noticed that the word "aesthetic" is having a moment. By definition, aesthetic means "a guiding principle in matters of artistic beauty and taste; artistic sensibility." In other words, and especially on social media, it emphasizes all things ethereal, artsy, beautiful, unique, and creative. It's no wonder that aesthetic girl names are also all the rage in baby naming trends.

But what does an "aesthetic" girl name really mean? Basically, it's whatever the word means for you. It can be something as elegant and timeless as names like Celeste or Ivy or as bohemian and artsy as India or Primrose. Maybe it's something rooted in the beauty of nature, like Oceane or Sage. Finding an aesthetic girl name can be a fun experience for expectant parents once you home in on which aesthetic fits your baby — you might even consider scrolling through your Instagram or Pinterest account to get a sense of what aesthetic speaks the most to you.

When you're ready, find an aesthetic girl name that aligns with your artistic sensibilities in the list below.

01 Angelina Not just the first name of a certain Hollywood humanitarian, this gorgeous baby name means “angel.”

02 Aria In Hebrew, this lovely-sounding name means “lioness.” However, you may be more familiar with its musical association — it’s an expressive melody sung by a single voice. And if you were a fan of Pretty Little Liars, you’ll recognize it as the name of a main character from the series.

03 Bijou If you’ve always loved the name Jewel but want something with a bit more artistry, consider Bijou — this charming name means “jewel” in French.

04 Birdie This sweet name means “bright; famous little bird,” and honestly, how cute is that? Jessica Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson chose this nature-y name for their youngest daughter.

05 Blythe This name of English origin means “happy, carefree.” Fitting, since your baby will undoubtedly bring you a lot of joy.

06 Bronte From the Greek word meaning “thunder,” this is perfect for nature lovers. Of course, it’s also ideal for lovers of literature, thanks to the three novel-writing Bronte sisters: Charlotte, Emily, and Anne.

07 Celeste This softly pretty traditional name means “heavenly.” Bonus: If you grew up reading about Babar’s elephant kingdom, this name likely makes you think of Queen Celeste.

08 Cleo This gender-neutral name means “glory; pride.” In addition to being a shortened version of the powerful Egyptian queen Cleopatra, Cleo (spelled as the variant Clio) is the name of the ancient Greek mythological muse of heroic poetry.

09 Darby Not just Julia Roberts’ character name in The Pelican Brief, this sassy name means “deer park,” making it a nice choice for animal lovers. Fans of the more recent Big Little Lies may also associate it with Darby Camp, the young actress who played Reese Witherspoon’s daughter.

10 Della Remember O. Henry’s altruistic “The Gift of the Magi”? The selfless young wife of the story is named Della — a likely nod to the fact that this German name means “noble.”

11 Delphine The name Delphine has several aesthetic associations. To start, it has two meanings: “dolphin” and “womb,” the latter due to the fact ancient Greeks believed the city of Delphi was the womb of the earth. But also, the sophisticated name conjures images of the delphinium, a bluebell-like flower.

12 Elowen Of Cornish origin, Elowen means “elm.” It’s gaining popularity in the U.S., spawning spelling variations like Elowyn and Elowynn.

13 Evangeline This romantic-sounding name could be a hit with baby’s big bro or big sis, given it’s featured in Disney’s The Princess and the Frog. It means “bearer of good tidings.”

14 Everly Although this enchanting name means “wild boar in a woodland clearing,” many people associate it with the idea of forever — or “lasting life.” One of the fastest-rising names of the last decade, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan chose it for their daughter in 2013. A popular spelling variation? Everleigh.

15 Finley If you have a little towhead, you will love this name that means “blond warrior” or “fair-haired hero.” Historically a boy’s name, it’s pickup up popularity for girls in recent years, with several celebrities using it for their daughters.

16 Gemma Derived from a medieval Italian nickname for a beautiful gem, this girl’s name unsurprisingly means “precious stone.” If you love the name Emma but feel like it’s everywhere, Gemma could be calling.

17 Hazel This traditional name derives from the “hazelnut tree,” which will likely appeal to nature lovers. It’s also a beautiful greenish-gold color and, if you want to lean into the magical side of the word, hazel wands symbolize protection.

18 India This lovely name means “river,” as well as “praise.” However, it’s important to note that co-opting India as a name has imperial roots. This aesthetic option is best suited for someone who has Indian lineage.

19 Ivy A gorgeous short name, Ivy means “faithfulness.” It is also derived from the ivy plant — which, you guessed it, symbolizes fidelity. On the pop culture side, Beyonce and Jay-Z picked Ivy as the middle name of their eldest child, Blue.

20 Jolie Yes, Angelina Jolie has a double aesthetic name! Although a surname in her case, Jolie makes a cute first name. Its meaning? “Pretty.” Indeed.

21 Kara Your baby girl is beloved, which is perfect since that is exactly what this name means too. In Norse mythology, Kara was a Valkyrie who enchanted enemies in battle with song.

22 Marguerite Full of old-fashioned Gallic appeal, Marguerite boasts two equally aesthetic meanings: “daisy” and “pearl.” Fun fact: Maya Angelou was born Marguerite (her little brother shortened it!).

23 Lorelei The very meaning of this name is “alluring,” so that says a lot about its inherent appeal. It also enjoys a few very famous associations: the overly caffeinated mom from Gilmore Girls (who spelled it Lorelai), Marilyn Monroe’s character in Gentleman Prefer Blondes, and the mythical siren of German legend.

24 Luna Straight from the Latin word for “moon,” Luna is a simple but strong choice. And in recent years, it’s gotten a boost from the character Luna Lovegood in Harry Potter as well as Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s daughter.

25 Magnolia The name of a heady Southern flower, this name might seem old-fashioned at first. But in reality, it’s making a comeback for its modern vintage vibes. If Magnolia seems like a mouthful, you could always opt for the sweet nickname “Maggie.”

26 Marlowe You’ve probably heard the names Harlow and Arlo trending lately, right? Well, meet their sophisticated and cool cousin, Marlowe. Meaning “driftwood,” this gender-neutral name would be great for a family who loves the beach or lake. While it’s often spelled with an -e on the end in the feminized version, its variants include Marlo and Marlow.

27 Mira Whether you spell it Mira, Mirra, or Meara, this name sounds the same: meer-a. Of Latin origin, its many meanings include “admirable,” “peace,” “female ruler,” and “ocean.”

28 Nanette Don’t scoff! This French name may seem outdated, but it deserves a revival. Meaning “grace,” it comes with a short and cute built-in nickname of “Nan.”

29 Novalee If you ever watched the Natalie Portman movie Where the Heart Is, we don’t have to tell you where this name originated. The name of Portman’s character, it appeared on the U.S. Top 1000 chart for the first time in 2016.

30 Oceane The French word for “ocean,” this name is destined for water babies — whether your little one is a Pisces or you’re influenced by ocean ambiance.

31 Ophelia A Greek name meaning “help,” Ophelia has long been tied to the tragic heroine of Shakespeare’s Hamlet. However, it has popped up in recent years — in 2014, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl named his daughter Ophelia Saint.

32 Primrose This lovely name comes from the Latin prima rosa, meaning “first rose.” Which makes sense, given primrose flowers are some of spring’s first flowers.

33 Roux A sweet French name meaning “russet,” Roux is perfect for an auburn-haired child or if you’re someone who’s drawn to earthy tones.

34 Ruby If you love the deep red precious stone, then you’ll love this name for your own little precious stone.

35 Sage This boho-sounding name means “wise” or “healthy,” both wonderful attributes for your baby. Of course, it’s also evocative of the fragrant herb by the same name.

36 Serena This Latin name means “tranquil, serene,” and has a long and storied history. But today, its most popular association is the GOAT herself, Serena Williams.

37 Summer Whether your baby girl was born or conceived during the warmer months, or you just love the toasty season, this is a fun and uplifting name for her.

38 Tessa An elegant name of Greek origin, Tessa means “harvester.” While it originated from the longer Theresa, today it’s used mostly on its own.

39 Twyla Calling all Schitt’s Creek fans! You’ll undoubtedly remember Twyla as the effervescent waitress from the wildly lovable TV series. Beyond that, though, the name — which means “woven with a double thread” — feels sort of celestially aesthetic.

40 Uli A variation of the Celtic name Ula, this unique name means “gem of the sea.” Short, simple, and beautiful. And if you did want to go with a longer name and use Uli as a given nickname, you could make it the shortened form of Eulalia (also highly aesthetic!).

41 Violette For those who are inspired by all shades of violet, this beauty of a name means “purple.” If you’re more drawn to names that end in -a, Violetta is just as lovely.

42 Willow Not just the name of a Taylor Swift song, this sweet name means “willow tree” or “freedom,” which conjures up such a peaceful image for your baby girl.

43 Zahara Give your beautiful baby girl a strong and elegant name, just like Angelina Jolie did for her eldest daughter. Zahara means “to shine; flower” for those who are intrigued by bright blooms.

Your daughter will bring beauty, creativity, and depth to your life. So, giving her an aesthetic name that encapsulates all those things just makes sense.