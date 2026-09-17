Mahjong Mamas-To-Be: Check Out These 15 Game-Inspired Baby Names

If Mahjong hasn’t infiltrated your friend group yet, just wait; it’s coming. The tile-based game, originally from China, has spiked in popularity over the last few years. According to new Evite data, Mahjong events are up 94% year over year in 2026. And games, overall, are having a moment. The trend toward analog is underway as more and more of us look to disconnect from our screens and embrace the present.

If you have a baby on the way and you’re on board with boards (and tiles and cards), check out these game-inspired baby names for your own little gamer.

Bambi Bambi is a nod to one of the three major suits in mahjong, Bams, which is short for bamboo. However, this female name of Italian origin meaning “child,” has its own adorable nickname: Bam Bam.

Rummi If you have older kids, you probably recognize this name from one of the main characters in KPop Demon Hunters. But the Japanese name, spelled with two “m”s here, is inspired by the popular tile game, Rummikub. While it skews more female, we think it also works for a unique boy name.

Meld A term used in both mahjong, Rummikub, and other popular card games, it means a valid combination of cards or tiles that a player will display in the game. Similar in sound to the name Melinda, we liked this original take on the name. Just like Melinda, you can call this little girl “Mel” for short.

Ace Pick a card, any card, and you may just find your perfect baby name! Ace ranks #164 among the top boy names of 2025, and the name, which means “One” or “Expert,” is spot-on for a little one who has a competitive streak in his future.

Heart Pulled again from a deck of cards, this suit makes for a gender-neutral name that exemplifies just who this baby is, and what they have: your whole heart.

Dottie “Old lady” names are still very much in style, and if you’re looking to be on trend but not basic, may we present to you “Dottie.” This name, a common nickname for the old-fashioned girl's name "Dorothea," pays homage to another mahjong suit: Dots. Just picture how cute little Dottie will look donned in a polka-dot onesie.

Pippa Hailing from the game of dominoes, a “pip” is one of the dots on the tiles. It can also be a nickname for Pippa, a name of British origin that means “lover of horses.” We also think Pip makes for a charming boy's name.

Spinner A spinner is the first double tile played in dominoes, and it’s also a gender-neutral name that evokes images of a child who can’t sit still. Or a ballerina. Or a gamer. It’s a name that your child can grow into, and chances are, they’ll be the only one in class with it.

Quinta or Quinto Quinta for a girl, Quinto for a boy. A quint, in this instance, is a set of five identical tiles of the same suit in mahjong. Both names mean the “fifth,” which lines up with this game-coded moniker.

Jack If you love a good card game and are looking for a name that is a bit more mainstream, “Jack” is for you. Tracing back to Hebrew origins it means “God is gracious,” which you hope for in the cards you are dealt (literally and figuratively). Jack ranks #15 in popularity for male names in 2025.

River A gender-neutral name for your little one, River in cards games like poker and Texas Hold’em is the fifth and final community card dealt. This may work if this is your final baby, completing your family.

Bridge Another gender-neutral name with water origins, Bridge is also a four-person partner card game.

Bingo If this isn’t an ideal fit for this list, then we don’t know what is. In Scrabble, “Bingo” is when all seven of the rack tiles are used in a single turn. The name’s American origins mean “Gambling Game.” While the obvious association is with the dog, Bingo also works for your little risk-taker.

Ginny Often a nickname for Virginia, this name has been on our radar since one of our favorite shows, Ginny & Georgia, premiered. But for you, it may be a love of Gin Rummy that makes you want to name your little one this.

Patience Solitare, the single-player card game, is referred to as Patience in the UK and some other European countries. Don’t we all hope our children hold this characteristic? Name your little girl Patience, and you’ll be wishing her a lifetime of it.

Which name would you say “game on” to?