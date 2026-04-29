22 Girl Names That Feel Like Summer

Summer vibes are always the vibes. Bright, fun, spunky — summer gives the idea that anything could happen. And when you want a girl name that feels like summer, you want a vibe that brings all the beauty and loveliness of summer... along with all the zest and punchy take-a-bite-out-of-life summer feels.

I love a good summery girl name. And they don’t have to be specifically ocean-themed or even names that mean summer (although there are a few on this list that do). It just needs to carry that cool girl feel, that summery feeling that life is worth chasing after and that your dreams are right there in your grasp. Summer is slow and vibrant, loud and soft — summer is all the things, all the time, and these girl names prove that those vibes can come through in your baby girl’s moniker, too.

So whether you’re having a summer baby or just want to carry the season through your little one, try these girl names that feel like summer. You’re bound to hear one that makes you want to go on summer vacation.

Lucy This darling name has all the sweet, vintage vibes, but also a bright, zesty feel that only summer can produce. Whether you choose Lucille or not, Lucy stands alone well and literally means “light.”

Pearl Extremely on-the-nose if you want an ocean vibe for your summer girl, but Pearl is just so cute. It’s got that short, spunky style while still being ultra feminine and sweet.

Lola If you immediately started singing Barry Manilow’s “Copacabana,” then Lola might be the perfect name for your babe. It sounds summery and fresh and fun, like she’s going to be a party girl who takes a bite out of life every chance she gets. Lola actually means “sorrows,” but don’t take that to heart — this name is all light and joy.

Meri How sweet is Meri? With both Finnish and Estonian roots, this one actually means “sea” and is the loveliest, most summery little name. It conjures up images of sunbeams, of ocean waves, and of carefree days.

Jade I love any stone name, and Jade works really well for summer vibes. All that elegant green just feels like summertime, and ocean jade as a stone is a symbol of purity and serenity.

Daisy Flower names are always going to work well for summer feels, and Daisy is one of the best. The daisy is hardy, adaptable, and can grow just about anywhere — she’s a real one. And your sweet little Daisy will be, too.

Cora If you prefer Coral, go for it, but I just love how summery and sweet the name Cora is. This Greek-origin baby name has several different meanings, including “core,” “heart,” and “maiden.” It just sounds bright and happy.

Isla Spanish for “island,” Isla really feels like a summer vibe. It’s a more popular one lately, but such a fun choice. Isla feels spunky and whimsical while still being a classic girl name choice.

Capri Capri is an Italian island known for its high cliffs and sea stacks, and the name Capri for your little girl will feel just as adventurous and lovely. It just makes you want to go on a summer boat trip.

Summer I know, this one is extremely specific and on-the-nose, but Summer is a darling girl’s name and we need to bring it back. This is the cool girl, the quirky girl, the strong girl — representing all the sweetest parts of summer.

Bree Bree is often a nickname for names like Brianne or Brianna, but I love it on its own. Just as Bree, it has Irish origins and means “noble” or “power,” and feels as light and fresh as the summer season.

June Your girl doesn’t have to be born in June for you to choose this name. June may not be the peak of summer, but it is in the soft beginnings of the season, and that feels really special and sweet to choose for your babe.

Bea You can choose Beatrice or Beatrix if you want, but Bea is a fine name all on its own. Bea means “bringer of happiness,” and there’s something about the short and sweet vibes of the name that gives a summer feel. It’s close to breeze or breezy, too.

Rosie Roses may not have their peak times in the summer, but there’s just something summery about the name Rosie. It feels carefree and vintage and spunky.

Mila I just adore the name Mila. This one has become super popular lately, and it means “gracious” or “dear.” The ending with an “a” gives it that same classic sound as so many baby girl names, but something else about it just feels like summer. I think it’s the shortness of the name and how feminine it is while still being fun and spunky.

Mariposa Mariposa means “butterfly” in Spanish, and it just makes me want to spend all day exploring beaches and cliffs and woods during the summer. So fresh and light with just enough “frills” for a girl's name if that’s your style.

Wren Wren plays into the nature vibes of summer, and the name has that same short and sweet feel that so many other summer-feeling girl names have.

Flora How sweet is Flora? If you love a floral or nature-adjacent name, but want something that feels ultra feminine, this is the one for you.

Sylvie Sylvie is derived from Sylvia or Silvia, but I love it on its own. The name means “from the forest” or “woodland,” and I think that, plus how light and vibrant it feels, makes it sound like the perfect summer name.

Sunny Obviously Sunny has to be a choice for your summer baby girl. It’s bright and really pops with any last name, and is just the best choice for your sunshine girl.

Goldie I am obsessed with the name Goldie, and it’s definitely gotten more popular over the years. Goldie just gives all the brightest, happiest summer feels and makes you want to soak up the sun.