37 Baby Names That Sound Like They Belong In A Beach Town

There’s just something about a beach town that feels different. Life moves a little slower, a little freer, a little more sun-soaked. And you don’t have to live on the coast to want some of that same energy to carry over into your kid — beachy baby names embody those breezy, effortless vibes. They’re the kind of names that conjure up images of surfboards and sunhats and seashells. They sound like names that belong in a beach town, to tanned and tow-headed kids with damp, salty hair who stop by the local snow cone stand parked by some pier somewhere.

If that sounds like your kind of heaven, keep reading for our roundup of baby names that feel right at home by the water.

Girls’ Names With Beachy Energy

Piper This lively English name means “flute player,” giving it a bright, musical energy that pairs perfectly with a breezy coastal personality. If you want a name that’s playful without being too precious, Piper’s your gal.

Seren Meaning “star,” this Welsh name has a sort of hushed, luminous quality about it. If we were casting a beach-town movie, Seren would be the dark-eyed girl who stands on the shore and stares out at the horizon.

Kiara With both Irish and Italian roots meaning “bright” or “light,” Kiara has that sparkly, sunlit feel. It definitely got a boost from the hit series Outer Banks, where Kiara is hands-down one of the coolest characters in the show.

Adamaris Like the perhaps more obvious Marina or Maren, this name shares the Latin root mare, meaning “of the sea.” But Adamaris is a lyrical Spanish blend that’s ideal for parents who want something genuinely rare.

Lennon If we’re going off vibes alone, Lennon — an Irish surname meaning “lover” — has more than its fair share. Maybe it’s the connection to the legacy of John Lennon and his music that makes this name feel so free-spirited, but can’t you just picture a cool girl on a beach in big sunglasses with a worn paperback?

Cali While Cali could be short for Calista (“most beautiful”), it almost instantly makes me think of California — the Golden State. Hence, this name’s pure golden-hour energy. It’s giving Pacific Coast Highway; it’s giving surf culture; it’s giving endless summer.

Isla Considering this Scottish name means “island,” it’s pretty much peak coastal-core. Of course, it’s been climbing in popularity pretty steadily, so keep that in mind.

Noa OK, so this minimalist Hebrew name means “motion” or “movement,” but it also reminds me of NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Put those two associations together, and all I can think about is ocean waves and breakers.

Summer Sometimes the most obvious choice is also the right choice! Naturally warm and inviting, this name needs no translation. Bonus points: It really had a moment in the early ‘00s thanks to The O.C.’s Summer Roberts, and it hasn’t quite left the cultural imagination since.

Pearl or Pearla While Pearl is an Old English nature name with obvious oceanic roots (pearls come from oysters, formed in the sea), Pearla adds a softer, more unique twist. It also has a real vintage sweetness about it.

Ona What is it about a short name that just feels beachier? Ona takes on a watery dimension in more ways than one: It means “wave” in Basque and can also be a shortened form of Ondine, a water spirit from European folklore.

Naida From the Greek naias, meaning “water nymph,” this name is rooted in ancient mythology — the Naiads were freshwater spirits who inhabited rivers, springs, and streams.

Elidi You’ve probably heard of the French name Elodie, but Elidi is her rarer Greek counterpart. Even better? The Greek version is thought to mean “gift of the sun.” Either way, this name just feels like it would thrive somewhere with good light and a salt breeze.

Meeri A variant of Mary, this Finnish name has a magical meaning: “star of the sea.” It sounds soft and whimsical, but it’s also distinctive. It’s nice to think that a girl named Meeri would be a constant for their loved ones, like the North Star to sailors.

Sanibel Derived from Sanibel Island, Florida — aka one of the world’s best shelling beaches — this name is a lovely nod to the Gulf Coast. Musical in quality, it makes me think of scanning the shoreline for little treasures and watching the sunset.

Indra If you want something that feels ancient and meaningful for your beachy baby, consider Indra. This name bears a more subtle connection to the sea — in Hindu mythology, Indra is the deity of storms, lightning, and rain. So, still tied to the ocean, but in a more elemental sense.

Boys’ Names With Coastal Cool

Calder This Scottish name sounds strong and grounded, but its meaning adds depth: “rough waters.” It’s the kind of name that somehow sounds both edgy and preppy, and that ages incredibly well.

Cruz Spanish for “cross,” Cruz might have a faith-forward meaning, but it reads effortlessly cool in any context. It’s sleek and confident and unpretentious — the quintessential surf-town name.

Dylan From the Welsh meaning “son of the sea” or “born from the ocean,” Dylan is arguably one of the most nautical names on this list. Of course, it became a cultural touchstone through the musical legend Bob Dylan, but it remains timeless.

Ronan I apologize in advance for the unhealthy obsession you will develop for this Irish name once I inform you that it means “little seal.” Honestly, it doesn’t get any cuter (or more sea-adjacent) than that.

Ridge You don’t hear this one very much! An English word name, it evokes coastal cliffs and rugged shorelines, and it just sounds like something you could hear shouted across a beach to a sandy-toed teen knocking a volleyball around with friends.

Dunlin Fun fact: The dunlin is a small migratory shorebird — one you might see running at the edge of the surf, darting down and back to beat the waves. So, this one is not only rare but also nature-forward in the best, most beachy way.

Van Haven’t we all known a Van in our life who just so happens to be one of the coolest people you’ve ever met without even trying? I dunno, maybe that quality in and of itself is what makes this Dutch name feel like something a laidback surfer would be called.

Ravi Warm and radiant, this Sanskrit name literally means “sun.” And while it’s one of the most widespread names across South Asia, it’s still relatively unique in the U.S. Trust, though, its sunny vibes translate universally!

Elio Another sun-inspired name, this time Italian in origin, Elio conjures up mental images of a sun-drenched Italian beach (and maybe an Aperol Spritz for Mom). It’s inherently Mediterranean and cinematic.

Palmer This English occupational surname means “pilgrim,” sure, but doesn’t it also make you think of coastal imagery like palm trees and a golf course overlooking the sea? It has a breezy, sporty quality that screams beach town.

Luka or Luca Of Latin and Greek origin, this name has the most beautiful meaning: “bringing of light.” It’s universally loved, and therefore enormously popular. But classics are classics for a reason, and this one will never get old.

Levi Like Van, Levi is one of those short names with a relaxed, beachy-cool pedigree. Of Hebrew origin, it means “joined” or “attached,” but what I love about it is its worn-in quality — like a perfectly faded pair of jeans. A great fit for the easygoing coastal aesthetic.

Bodhi/Bowie/Bo Three names, one gravitational pull. They all have slightly different meanings — “awakening” (Bodhi), “blonde” (Bowie), “to live” (Bo) — but they all feel right at the beach. Plus, Bodhi was immortalized by Patrick Swayze’s surfer-philosopher character in Point Break.

Slater Thanks to pro surfer Kelly Slater, this name is super surfer-coded. In general, it has that sort of slightly retro edge and confident sound that feels gloriously ‘90s.

Delmar By meaning, this name is very on-theme — it’s Spanish for “of the sea.” However, it’s not an overly obvious choice because it’s not exactly a name you hear every day. Less commonly used than its meaning deserves, Delmar is a hidden gem for parents who want something with Southern coastal charm.

Bennett An English form of Benedict, meaning “blessed,” Bennett has that sort of gentle preppy quality that suits coastal New England… while being friendly and approachable enough to fit right in at a bohemian Gulf Coast beach town, too.

Gender-Neutral Names That Feel Like Summer

Jules A French diminutive of Julius or Julie, this name means “youthful” and has cool coastal vibes all day. It could be equally at home on the Côte d'Azur or a Cape Cod ferry, plus it has the added association of Jules Verne, who wrote Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea.

Remy I mean, this French name means “oarsman,” aka someone who propels a boat through water. That’s pretty on the nose when it comes to coastal energy.

Sullivan This Irish surname means “dark eyes,” but it also happens to be the name of a popular beach town in coastal South Carolina (Sullivan’s Island). Think shingled houses on stilts and dolphins playing in the inlet.

Ripley Hear me out: This Old English name just means “strip of clearing in the woods,” which isn’t that exciting. However, it’s forever tied to badass, adventurous energy thanks to Alien’s Ellen Ripley, AND it evokes the power of a rip current.