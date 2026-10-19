43 Horse Girl Names For The Kid You’re Already Signing Up For Riding Lessons

Growing up, every grade school class had at least one: a horse girl. You know the type. Her pride and joy was her full Breyer collection, and she was rarely spotted without a dog-eared copy of Misty of Chincoteague in her bag. Maybe that girl was you. Maybe it still is! And, truly, there’s no shame in that. While “horse girl” used to be a playground insult, the equestrian aesthetic is full-on mainstream now.

So, if you’ve got a horse girl’s heart and a baby on the way, why not lean all the way in? Can’t you just picture your tiny equestrian now, bundled up in a barn jacket? These baby names pull from horse etymology, legendary steeds, breeds, barn life, and, of course, iconic horse girls (real and fictional).

Philippa I mean, it’s Greek for “lover of horses,” which pretty much makes this the OG horse girl name. It’s polished and a little regal, with the bonus of having Pippa right there as a nickname.

Rosalind I’ve always loved how romantic and Shakespearean this name is! But it’s also secretly equestrian, as it comes from Germanic roots meaning “horse” and “tender.”

Rhiannon Not up on your Welsh mythology? Don’t worry; I’ve got you: Rhiannon was a queen who rode a white horse no one could catch. Not surprisingly, this name means “divine queen.”

Epona Epona, the Celtic goddess of horses, was so beloved that Roman cavalry soldiers adopted her as their own. In ancient Gaulish, the name means “great mare.”

Annie This wholesome name means “grace,” but real horse girls know it’s a nod to Wild West sharpshooter and icon Annie Oakley.

Ryder If you gravitate toward gender-neutral options, consider Ryder! It means “mounted warrior” or “horseman” and has a cool rodeo energy.

Morgan The Morgan is one of America’s oldest horse breeds, and it all started with a single stallion named Figure. Another gender-neutral option, this Welsh name means “born of the sea.”

Percy Percy is short for Percheron, a powerful, elegant French draft horse breed. It means “one who pierces the valley” and is just preppy enough to have built-in book-nerd cred.

Misty Obviously, right?! This name, which means “filled with a light haze,” is for anyone who wore out their copy of Marguerite Henry’s 1947 classic about a Chincoteague pony. Just pure nostalgia in name form.

Zenyatta If you love lore, this name’s for you: Zenyatta is the legendary mare who won 19 races in a row and became the first female horse to win the Breeders’ Cup Classic. Nickname options are plentiful, but I’m partial to Zenny.

Paloma This name may be Spanish for “dove,” but it sounds an awful lot like palomino: the golden-coated horse with a flaxen mane. It’s so pretty and makes for a great subtle horse girl nod.

Bay Calling all lovers of one-syllable names! Let’s file this one under coastal equestrian chic because, well, a bay conjures up images of a quaint coastal town… but also a bay horse has a reddish-brown coat with black points.

Roan While we’re talking horse-hair colors, add Roan to your shortlist. A roan-coated horse has white hairs mixed in with the base color, so it looks almost frosted. I love how earthy and unexpected and Irish this name feels.

Raine Like rein, but make it a name. See what we did there? This name of French origin primarily means “queen” and would also make a great middle moniker.

Xanthe If you want something super unique, look to this derivative of Xanthos: Achilles’ immortal horse in the Iliad, who could actually speak. Of Greek origin, the name means “golden” or “fair-haired.”

Ashleigh Any horse girl who read the Thoroughbred series knows that Ashleigh Griffen was practically the patron saint of horse girls. Meaning “dweller near the ash tree forest,” this name feels feminine and classic.

Stevie Stevie Lake was the loud, funny member of The Saddle Club, so if you were a horse girl in the ‘90s, you know exactly why this name made the list.

Zara Zara Tindall is a horse girl like her mom, Princess Anne! The latter competed in eventing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, while her daughter won Olympic silver in eventing at the 2012 London Olympics. Plus, how pretty is it that this name means “blooming flower” in Arabic?

Beezie Ugh, I’m obsessed with names that sound like nicknames you’d give to that one friend everyone loves, and Beezie definitely qualifies. This name is, of course, a nod to show-jumping legend Beezie Madden.

Artax If you’re a real glutton for punishment, you could borrow this name from Atreyu’s horse in The NeverEnding Story. Too soon? Never.

Even More Horse Girl Baby Names