When it comes to naming your kids, the possibilities are endless. You can give each of them their own unique standalone name or opt for something that goes well with the names of their sibling(s). If you happen to have twins or other multiples, you may want to take that one step further by giving your children names that rhyme. Before you scoff, please take into account all the adorable poems and raps you’ll be able to come up with using your twins’ rhyming names to entertain them as toddlers and annoy them as teenagers. And if you’re considering names that rhyme for your babies or twins, well, don’t let anyone else be a killjoy. You’re the one raising those babies; you get to decide what to call them. If giving them rhyming names makes you happy, go for it.

Regardless of which way you’re leaning, we’ve got plenty of suggestions for you. Or, if you don’t want to do full-on rhyming names for siblings or twins but still want your kids’ names to signal that they’re siblings, we’ll also give you some monikers that sound similar yet aren’t perfect rhymes.

So, whether you’re looking for girl names that rhyme, boy names that rhyme, or rhyming names that work for any and all genders, here’s a metric ton of names that rhyme to mull over.

Names That Rhyme for Siblings and Twins

Danielle and Michelle Miles and Niles Jimmy and Timmy Greg and Oleg Kelly and Shelley Anna and Hannah Victoria and Gloria Merritt and Barret Mia and Sophia Katie and Sadie Brandon and Landon Daniel and Nathaniel Mose and Rose Charlene and Dean Christine and Francine Joaquin and Nadine Jett and Rhett Cody and Brody Maisy and Daisy Aiden and Brayden Cory and Torrie Barry and Arey Bert and Kurt Dana and Jayna Doris and Morris Freddy and Teddy Darnell and Estelle Judea and Pia Emma and Gemma Pacey and Gracie Blake and Jake Lamarck and Clark Matt and Pratt Maddie and Addie Beau and Monroe Moe and Rowe Bernice and Elise Clarisse and Luis Reese and Maurice Jill and Gill Meena and Dina Johnny and Lonnie Lee and Dee Clancy and Chancy Mick and Wyck Kyle and Lyle Ted and Sayed Amanda and Miranda Bailey and Hailey Kara and Clara Chloe and Zoe Terra and Sierra Lolly and Molly Ollie and Solly Aaron and Farryn Benny and Penny Sadie and Brady Marlene and Sabine Renny and Leni Finn and Quinn Perry and Carrie Leo and Theo Graham and Cam Anisha and Tanisha Holly and Ollie Ronnie and Connie Faye and Ray Tristen and Kristen Warren and Lauren Vance and Chance Tate and Kate Lawrence and Florence Jenny and Tennie Kathleen and Levine Justine and Martine Eileen and Helene Dale and Kael Jason and Mason Mason and Grayson Kevin and Devon Paul and Saul Abby and Gabby Lily and Millie Jessa and Tessa Clayton and Dayton Wylie and Riley Benson and Jensen Judson and Hudson Belle and Adele Gwen and Wren Andy and Brandy Danielle and Marcel Dax and Max Manuel and Miguel Mandy and Sandy Dan and Van Juno and Bruno Duran and Fran Jan and Zahn Luann and Cheyenne Melinda and Lucinda Eric and Derek Kendall and Wendall Meryl and Daryl Manny and Ranney Sean and Vaughn Drake and Blake Fabrice and Clarice Prim and Tim Duke and Luke Joni and Leoni Thelma and Selma Nick and Strick Mack and Jack Mae and Rey Minnie and McKinney Glenn and Len Oman and Hassan Paxton and Braxton Hogan and Brogan Brant and Grant Melissa and Jalissa Charlie and Marley Rosie and Josie Lennon and Brennan

Names For Siblings and Twins That Are Approximate Rhymes

Bree and Lea Ian and Ryan Miles and Niall Elizabeth and Seth Byron and Tyrone Aaliyah and Josiah Savannah and Brianna Scarlet and Bartlet Tawny and Romani Stanley and Bradley Thomas and Delores Isaiah and Maya Arlo and Milo Wilson and Allison Arianna and Brianna Evan and Steven Schubert and Rupert Jayden and Jaylen Jordan and Morgan Clementine and Caroline Lillian and Vivian Wilson and Gibson Annabelle and Isabelle Darnell and Estelle Giselle and Michelle Addison and Allison Danny and Maggie Preston and Essen Gavin and Heaven Eduardo and Ricardo Dylan and Hilton Felicity and Cecily Ryan and Florian Seraphina and Euphemia Phyllis and Lilith Morgan and Logan Violet and Brett Lucy and Sophie Leo and Margot Glinda and Jacinta Dottie and Robbie Owen and Edwin Jack and Isaac Valentine and Madeline Blaise and Chase Marcus and Lucas Fiona and Hannah Carson and Lawson Vincent and Millicent Stevie and Breezy Oscar and Pilar Lila and Mila Rex and Alex Pearl and Neil Beckett and Everett Jackson and Madison Quinn and Griffin Reagan and Deacon Ronan and Bowman Toby and Brody Claire and Pierre Michael and Raquel Rory and Murray Charlotte and Violet Smith and Judith Leonard and Brevard River and Rider Bowen and Cohen Remi and Aveni Jeremiah and Elijah Meyer and Schuyler Forest and August Amira and Camilla Hawthorne and Osbourne Hadley and Attlee

Names that Rhyme for Siblings and Triplets

Sometimes life throws a little more than twins your way. That’s right — we’re talking about triplets. Here are a few names that’ll be perfect for your triple threat tots.

Addison, Alison, and Arieon Adwen, Gwen, and Helen Amaryl, Cheryl, and Daffodil Annabelle, Isabelle, and Mirabelle Alice, Elizabeth, and Evelyn Eleanora, Cora, and Zippora Arlette, Bobette, and Collete Blakesley, Cayley, and Hailey Calla, Emma, and Olivia Claudine, Coraline, and Delphine Ella, Lila, and Mila Athos, Porthos, and Methos Vaibhav, Vaidehi, and Vaishnavi Vidyut, Vidushi, and Vidyun Prithvi, Poorvi, and Saanvi Mahir, Meher, and Myra Kartik, Kavya, and Kashvi Rishi, Khushi, and Ayushi Hridhyanshu, Hridika, and Hrida Tarika, Sarika, and Sagarika Siya, Riya, and Tiya Sara, Zara, and Lara Meera, Kira, and Neera Maya, Chhaya, and Kaya Dhriti, Shruti, and Niti Anaya, Shanaya, and Inaya Anjali, Sanjali, and Pranjali Anika, Kanika, and Manika Sanya, Ananya, and Vanya Lakshit, Akshit, and Archit Manan, Naman, and Kanan Hrithik, Kartik, and Ritvik