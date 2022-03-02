baby names

Naming Your Baby Elizabeth? Bookmark These Cute Nicknames

Naming Your Baby Elizabeth? Bookmark These Cute Nicknames

Regardless of your age, you probably know at least one person named Elizabeth (or who goes by one of the many nicknames for Elizabeth, or has it as a middle name). How can we be so sure? The name Elizabeth has been one of the top-25 most popular girl names in the United States for more than a century. And unlike some names that are specific to a particular language or a handful of cultures, the name Elizabeth — or more accurately, its many variations in different languages — is used throughout the world.

And though it’s an undoubtedly classic name, there are so many nicknames for Elizabeth that it’s easy to give the timeless name a modern twist so that it never feels stuck in the past. In fact, with options ranging from Alisa to Zizi, there are nicknames for Elizabeth to fit every personality.

So, whether you’re still on the hunt for the perfect baby name or simply curious about this name, here’s what to know about its meaning, history, variations, and nicknames.

Meaning and History of the Name Elizabeth

The original form of Elizabeth is the Hebrew name Elisheva (אֱלִישֶׁבַע), which means “my God is an oath” or “My God is abundance.” The name appears in both the Old Testament and New Testament of the Christian Bible. Part of the popularity of the name Elizabeth also stems from the fact that many members of European royalty use it — most famously, Queen Elizabeth I of England (who reigned from 1558 to 1603), and Queen Elizabeth II, who has been the country’s reigning monarch since 1952. It’s also the name of a member of Hollywood royalty: actor Elizabeth Taylor.

While we tend to think of it only as a first name, Elizabeth can also be a last name. Its use as a surname is most common in the Netherlands (where it’s spelled “Elisabeth”). However, its popularity peaked in the Middle Ages — especially after Elisabeth, Duchess of Thuringia, was canonized around 1230.

Variations of the Name Elizabeth

With such a long history, many versions of the name Elizabeth exist in many different languages. Here are a few examples of the variations and where they’re from:

  • Elisabeta, Elisa, Liza, Izabela (Albanian)
  • Ilisapesi (Tongan)
  • Irihāpeti (Māori)
  • Aelswith, Aelswithia, Elesabeth, Elyzabeth (English)
  • Ilisabek (Coptic)
  • Alžběta, Eliška (Czech)
  • Alžbeta (Slovak)
  • Ealasaid (Scottish Gaelic)
  • Ealisaid (Manx)
  • Elesbed (Breton)
  • Elizabete, Isabel, Elisabete (Portuguese)
  • Eliisabet, Eliise (Estonian)
  • Elikapeka (Hawaiian)
  • Elisa (Turkish)
  • Elizabeti (Swahili)
  • Elisabet (Catalan, Danish, Finnish, German, Spanish, Swedish)
  • Elísabet (Icelandic)
  • Elisabeta (Romanian)
  • Élisabeth (French)
  • Elisabeth (Catalan, Danish, Dutch, German, Norwegian, Swedish)
  • Elisabetta (Italian)
  • Elisávet (Greek)
  • Zabéta (Greek)
  • Elisaveta (Bulgarian)
  • Alžbieta (Belarusian)
  • Elisheba, Elisheva (Hebrew)
  • Elixabete (Basque)
  • Elizabeta (Albanian, Croatian, Bosnian, Slovene)
  • Elizabete (Basque, Latvian)
  • Ellijabeseu (Korean)
  • Elsbeth (Dutch, German, Scots, Swiss German)
  • Elspeth (Scots)
  • Êlizabét (Vietnamese)
  • Elizabeta, Jelisaveta (Serbian, Macedonian)
  • Yelizaveta, Yelyzaveta (Russian, Ukrainian)
  • Elizabet (Russian, Ukrainian)
  • Elžbieta, Elzbute (Lithuanian)
  • Elżbieta (Polish)
  • Erizabesu (Japanese)
  • Erzsébet (Hungarian)
  • Isabella (Italian, Dutch)
  • Isabelle (French, Dutch)
  • Isabel (Spanish, Dutch)
  • Yeghisabet (Armenian)
  • Elsabet (Armenian)
  • Yīlìshābái (Chinese Traditional)
  • Ēlijābētha (Bengali)
  • Ēlizābēth) (Hindi)
  • Elizabyet (Mongolian)
  • Ēlijābētha) (Nepali)
  • Ilīsabata) (Punjabi)
  • Elicapet) (Tamil)
  • Elisābeṭh (Thai)
  • Eʻlyzabeta (Yiddish)

Nicknames for Elizabeth

With so many nicknames for Elizabeth to choose from, it’ll be hard to pick your favorite. Here are some to consider:

  1. Abby: father's joy
  2. Alisa: great happiness
  3. Babette: oath of God, or God is satisfaction
  4. Bea: bringer of happiness, blessed
  5. Bee: she who brings happiness
  6. Belita: beautiful
  7. Beta: my God is bountiful, or God of plenty
  8. Belize: muddy waters
  9. Belle: beautiful
  10. Bess: pledged to God
  11. Bessie: house, God's promise
  12. Beth: house
  13. Bethan: God is perfection
  14. Betka: pledged to God
  15. Betsy: daughter or worshipper of God
  16. Bette: God’s promise
  17. Bettina: God is satisfaction
  18. Billie: determination or strength
  19. Birdie/Birdy: bright, famous or little bird

More Nicknames for Elizabeth

  1. Betta
  2. Bethee
  3. Betty
  4. Betusca
  5. Bizzy
  6. Buffy
  7. Effy
  8. Eilís/Éilis
  9. Ella/Ela
  10. Elisa
  11. Elise
  12. Elixane
  13. Eliza
  14. Elize
  15. Elle
  16. Ellie
  17. Elsa
  18. Elsie
  19. Elsy
  20. Elza
  21. Etta
  22. Etti
  23. Ibby
  24. Ilsa
  25. Isa
  26. Isabelita
  27. Isla
  28. Izzie/Izzy
  29. Lea
  30. Lela
  31. Lettie
  32. Lib
  33. Libby
  34. Liddy
  35. Liesl
  36. Lilibet
  37. Lilli
  38. Lisa
  39. Lisbet
  40. Lise
  41. Lisett
  42. Liz
  43. Liza
  44. Lizbeth
  45. Lizina
  46. Lizzie
  47. Lizzo
  48. Lydda
  49. Tibby
  50. Tess
  51. Tetty
  52. Thea
  53. Tina
  54. Yza
  55. Zabby
  56. Zabella
  57. Zabeth
  58. Zea
  59. Zella
  60. Zibby
  61. Zizi

