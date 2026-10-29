Pop culture baby names don’t always age well (we’re looking at you, Daenerys), but you certainly boost your odds when you pluck a name from a beloved cult classic. And if a timely sequel just happens to arrive right before your own production does, well, even better! That’s why we’re here for Practical Magic baby names.

Alice Hoffman’s bestselling 1995 book spawned a movie by the same name, and its long-awaited sequel, Practical Magic 2, hit the big screen just ahead of the spooky season. True fans know that the saga of the love-cursed Owens women actually spans four books — and we’ve combed through them to find the best Practical Magic names for your own wee witchy woman. Of course, like any good coven, there are 13.

Sally Sandra Bullock’s Sally is fiercely protective and somewhat magic-averse… until she isn’t. The name, originally a diminutive for Sarah, means “princess,” so it’s especially fitting for a little girl. Even better, it’s just starting to climb back up the Social Security Administration’s list of popular baby names, meaning you can jump on this name before the spell of uniqueness is broken.

Gillian Practical Magic’s other protagonist is the free-spirited Gillian. Beautiful and impulsive, she’s Sally’s more-fun little sister whose main fault is having terrible taste in men. But let’s focus on the positive, shall we? Gillian — or Jillian — means “youthful,” making it another apropos choice for a baby. And just like sister Sally, it hits that classic-but-not-common sweet spot. Call it baby name magic!

Bridget One of the two feisty aunts who raise the young Owens sisters, Bridget is the proper name of Jet and is one of the main protagonists in The Rules of Magic, the second book in the series. Also the name of another literary darling (that’d be Bridget Jones, of course), the Irish name conjures up pluckiness and means “power.”

Jet Hear me out: Aunt Bridget’s nickname is a standout choice for a baby girl all on its own! I mean, if Bridget means power, what more powerful image is there than… a jet? And as played by absolute screen legend Dianne Wiest, Aunt Jet is nothing if not powerful — in both love and magic.

Frances Frances, along with the nickname Franny, is another one of those granny-chic names that is so old-fashioned it feels modern again. (Indeed, it reached number 318 on the SSA’s most recent list of baby names — and Stockard Channing’s return to the role might help it keep soaring.) Plus, it’s wise, eccentric Aunt Frances who has one of the book's most enduring lines: “My darling girl, when are you going to realize that being normal is not necessarily a virtue? It rather denotes a lack of courage.”

Antonia Practical and dutiful, Sally’s oldest daughter (played by Maisie Williams in the sequel) grows up to be a med student. But as a name, Antonia has a flowy, delicate feel that’s, dare we say, ethereal in nature. Sitting outside of the top 1,000 baby names, it’s a vintage name that’s more than ready for a comeback. We think it’s spellbinding.

Kylie And you thought Kylie Jenner made this name famous! In the Practical Magic series, Kylie Owens is Sally’s youngest daughter (except, oddly, in the sequel, where she’s the elder sister), and she shares her Aunt Gillian’s flaming red hair and rebellious streak. While Kylie as a name is on a bit of a downward trajectory, it’s still a very popular choice, coming in at number 204 on the SSA list.

Maria The original witch and matriarch of the Owens family, Maria mysteriously arrives in America in 1680 (just in time for the Salem witch trials!) and was feared because of her magical gifts. She cast the spell that ultimately cursed any man who fell in love with an Owens woman. What a legacy! As a name, Maria has enduring popularity and multiple meanings, including “beloved.”

Faith Faith Owens is Maria’s daughter and a character in Magic Lessons, the first book chronologically in the series but the third written. Separated from her mother, Faith becomes headstrong and practices blood magic. (Can you blame her?) As a name, Faith has long been a popular choice, although it’s not usually associated with witchcraft!

Hannah In Magic Lessons, Hannah Owens is the one who finds baby Maria, raises her, and teaches her the “nameless arts.” She even gives her the “Grimoire”: a leather-bound book of spells. Hannah means “grace” or “favor.”

Regina In Practical Magic, Regina is Sally and Gillian’s deceased mother. While her storyline may not be a happy one, the name itself conjures up regal elegance and means “queen” or “lady.” Dare we say, it’s a magical choice.

Susanna Aunt Frances and Aunt Jet’s mother, Susanna stars in the prequel book The Rules of Magic. You won’t find Susanna anywhere on the SSA’s list of the top 1000 baby names, so it’s a clever pick for anyone who wants a name that’s classic but not common.

April April Owens is Regina’s mother and Sally and Gillian’s grandmother; she appears in The Rules of Magic. April comes from Latin and means “to open.” It hits that popular-but-not-too-popular sweet spot, ranking at 542 on the most recent SSA baby names list.

If there’s one takeaway from this list, it’s that the baby girl names in the Practical Magic universe are less stereotypically witchy or pop culture-trendy than they are enduringly classic and granny-chic. So tell us: Which name has cast a spell on you?