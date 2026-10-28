I still remember walking into my grandma’s kitchen, with its scuffed-up parquet floors and antique wooden dining table, and pulling a spiral-bound community cookbook from a makeshift shelf in the corner. Maybe it was the writer in me, but I always loved to leaf through the names of the women who’d put the book together and picture them, like my grandma, sprinkling herbs into a bubbling pot over the stove or putting the finishing touches on a latticed holiday pie. At least for me, a big part of the magic in those books was the bylines. Every dip, casserole, and suspiciously gelatinous salad came with a name attached, and those names were *chef’s kiss.*

I unfortunately have no idea where my grandma’s collection of yellowing community cookbooks went, but thankfully the internet lives forever. I found and flipped through vintage collections published from 1947 to 1988 (from the deep South to a historic church in Hawaii), pulling some of the best first names off the recipe cards. Not surprisingly, many are straight-up coastal-grandma-coded (looking at you, Maude). Others I’d never heard of prior to stumbling upon them.

And how fun that there’s a sweet little origin story to go along with each one? If you name your baby Bea, you can tell people it was inspired by a woman who made very good baked clams in 1983. Charming! So, with further ado, here are 32 vintage baby names straight from old cookbooks.

Josephine Inspired by: Josephine Marner’s shrimp cocktail dip, Centennial Cookbook (1979) I’m a sucker for a name that's easy to shorten, and you can’t ask for an easier one than Josephine: Jo, Josie, even Posey or Fifi work here. Of Hebrew origin, it means “God will increase.”

Ida Inspired by: Ida Gilberg Spitzer’s braided egg twist, Heritage Cookbook (1975) This short and sturdy name most likely makes you think of Ida B. Wells, a journalist, educator, and early leader in the Civil Rights Movement. And, really, who wouldn’t want a name shared by such an icon? German and Greek in origin, it means “hardworking.”

Thora Inspired by: Thora Hawkins Linebaugh’s butter flake rolls, Heritage Cookbook (1975) Any ‘90s kid will tell you this name has coolness to spare thanks to Hocus Pocus star Thora Birch. But it’s also the feminine form of Thor, aka a Norse thunder god, which makes it feel a little tough, too.

Maude Inspired by: Maude Lyman’s chicken casserole, West Oakland Soul Food Cookbook (1963) Thanks to Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann’s daughter, Maude Apatow, this one reads less like a church potluck and more like It Girl these days. A medieval form of Matilda, it means “mighty in battle.”

Viola Inspired by: Viola Taylor’s deep-dish peach pie, West Oakland Soul Food Cookbook (1963) This name conjures up a lot: Shakespeare’s clever heroine in Twelfth Night, a flower, an instrument, and of course, our queen Viola Davis. Latin, it means “purple flower.”

Rosemary Inspired by: Rosemary Riglar’s cheese netties, Lula No Ke Kuke Ana Historic Hawaiian Church Cookbook (1983) Any herb name comes with built-in kitchen cred, and Rosemary happens to be one of the absolute prettiest. Bonus: Rosie, Romy, and Mae are all on the table for nicknames.

Gertie Inspired by: Gertie Carey’s fresh lemon cake, West Oakland Soul Food Cookbook (1963) I can’t be the only one who thinks this name is off-the-charts adorable, can I?! It always makes me think of Drew Barrymore’s character in E.T., which endeared it to an entire generation. The cute short form of Gertrude, it means “spear strength.”

Clarinda Inspired by: Clarinda Ward’s oatmeal bread, Centennial Cookbook (1979) A truly unique option, Clarinda is a literary invention built on Clara, which means “bright.” Poet Robert Burns used it as a pen name for the woman he wrote swoony letters with. Romantic-era BookTok vibes!

Estelle Inspired by: Estelle Braaf’s Pate “En Croute,” The Good Neighbor’s Cookbook (1983) I mean, any woman serving pâté en croûte at a neighborhood potluck was clearly the Estelle Getty of her block, y’know? This name serves serious Hollywood glamour with a meaning to match: “star.”

Tibby Inspired by: Tibby Ellison Simmons’ fresh mint punch, Heritage Cookbook (1975) While this is historically an old Scottish nickname for Isabel or Elizabeth, millennials will recognize it as the name of Amber Tamblyn’s character in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.

Ione Inspired by: Ione Jones’ baked popped corn, Lula No Ke Kuke Ana Historic Hawaiian Church Cookbook (1983) Pronounced eye-OH-nee, this Greek name means “violet.” It’s definitely not one you have to worry about five other kids on the playground having, and it’s got a bit of Gen X dreaminess to it thanks to Ione Skye.

Nora Inspired by: Nora Kremers’ Tillamook Bay clam chowder, Tillamook County Bicentennial Cookbook (1976) Already a modern favorite, this name is traditionally short for Honora or Eleanor. Although if you grew up in the ‘90s, you probably associate it most with Nora Jones or the Blessid Union of Souls song by the same name.

Virgie Inspired by: Virgie Dow’s butterhorns, Community Cookbook Order of Eastern Star (1981) Admittedly, I’m a bit partial to this one; it was my great-grandmother’s name! It’s sweet, Southern, and folksy… just like she was. Of Latin origin, it means “maiden” and would make an excellent nickname for the longer Virginia.

Lenora Inspired by: Lenora Buck’s party meatballs, Pine to Prairie Cookbook (1988) A diminutive of Leonora or Eleanor, this name has a touch of moodiness because it echoes Poe’s “Lenore.” Nora and Lennie are the easy nicknames here, although you could go more gender-neutral with Len or even Leo.

Jetta Inspired by: Jetta Meads’ Y-U-M-M-Y cocoa pie, Community Cookbook Order of Eastern Star (1981) Often a Dutch nickname for Henrietta, Jetta is also derived from the English word for a glossy black gemstone. It has a bit of old-school Hollywood sophistication to it as well, seeing as Jetta Goudal was a prominent Dutch-American silent film actress from the ‘20s.

More Vintage Cookbook Baby Girl Names

Need even more inspo? Here are a few more, pulled straight from cookbooks of yore.

Which name is going on your list?