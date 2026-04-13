Whimsy isn’t just reserved for the girls — there are plenty of whimsical baby boy names if you’re looking for a moniker that gives you all those soft, darling vibes for your son. I always think “whimsical” really refers to any name that could come out of a children’s book, and luckily, there are tons of lovely boy characters in literature.

When you mix in vintage or “old-fashioned” vibes to find your whimsy, you can really get a bunch of baby boy names added to your list. Whimsy also feels a little classic and traditional in some senses, and combined with everything else, these baby boy names sound so sweet. Girls don’t get to have all the whimsy, and even the softest boy names still feel strong and brave and just right for your little guy who’s going to change the world.

Alfie A nickname for the more traditional Alfred, Alfie is just the sweetest little dollop of a name for your guy. And don’t let the “old-fashioned” part of this name fool you — back in the day, Alfie was the title character name of an epic playboy portrayed by Michael Caine (and then Jude Law). Alfie feels romantic and vintage, and the name means “sage, wise, elf.” I mean, come on.

Walt The ultimate magic-maker, Walt Disney changed the entire world with his love of whimsy. Walt sounds like the perfect mixture of playful baby name and old man moniker, and I just love it so much. The name Walt also means “leader of the army.”

Jasper OK, so my first thought when I hear Jasper is to imagine the rude guy in The Holiday, but I’ll ignore that because this name is so whimsical. While the name Jasper means “treasurer,” it conjures up woodland fairy vibes for me.

Callum Meaning “dove” in Scottish, the name Callum is just so sweet. You can shorten it to Cal for a cute nickname that still feels just as whimsical, too.

Indigo Color names always evoke creativity and a sense of wonder, and Indigo is no exception. Meaning “deep blue-purple,” it lends itself to so many wonderfully whimsical nicknames: Indy, Digo, GoGo, Blue... literally so cute.

Archie How sweet is the name Archie? This one has royal connections thanks to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and it just sounds like a children’s book character. You can go for Archer if you want, but Archie means “genuine” and “bold” all on its own.

Jude Hey, Jude. You’ll absolutely be singing this all the time, and that’s fine. The name Jude means “praised” or “thanks be given,” and has such a darling vibe about it.

Hugo Gosh, Hugo is the cutest name. It feels poignant in some way, and the name Hugo actually means “thinker” or “clever,” so I feel like it tracks. Hugo also sounds great with tons of different last names.

Zephyr What is it about having a -z in a name that gives it an extra dose of whimsy? This airy name of Greek origin means “west wind” and is perfect if you want something more distinctive.

Finn Finn is soft, lovely, and such a sweet choice for your little guy. With an Irish origin, the name means “white,” “fair,” or “blessed.” I just love it.

Arthur Arthur was a popular name in the middle ages, and while those times were filled with a whole lot of grief (you know, there was a plague) there was also a lot of beautiful art and exploration and growth. The name Arthur just feels whimsical, and its meaning is even “bear.”

Ewan A cute Scottish choice, Ewan means “born from the yew tree,” so it’s another whimsical baby boy name with a nature link.

Percy Unlike its longform, Percival, this diminutive gets its whimsy from being playful and charming without being too serious. Plus, while literary connotations sometimes lean more traditional, this name has lots of whimsical inspiration — think Percy Jackson, Percy Weasley from Harry Potter, and poet Percy Bysshe Shelley. The name itself means “one who pierces the valley.”

Caspian Thanks to Prince Caspian in C.S. Lewis’ The Chronicles of Narnia series, this name has a real fairy-tale feel. Adding to its whimsy? The way it evokes the majesty of nature, a la the Caspian Sea. It means “white,” and comes with the cute nickname Cappy.

Ferris You can’t get much more carefree and capricious than the hero of the 1987 cult classic Ferris Bueller’s Day Off! Honestly, you don’t hear this Irish name — which means “strong man” or “rock” — nearly enough.

Theodore Whether you call him Theo, Teddy, or his full moniker, Theodore is so whimsical and sweet. It even means “gift of God,” and I just love how romantic and vintage it sounds.

Orion What’s more whimsical than staring into the night, searching for shooting stars and mapping out constellations? One of those constellations, of course, is Orion — named for “the Hunter” in Greek mythology. This one means “heaven’s light” or “rising in the sky.”

Arlo Folk singer Arlo Guthrie, the titular character in The Good Dinosaur and Arlo the Alligator Boy — Arlo has some seriously quirky-cool appeal. Of Old English origin, it means “fortified hill,” and while that sounds very proper, the name itself feels fanciful.

River A big part of whimsy is being free-spirited, and the name River captures that essence beautifully. It also has a real bohemian or artsy feel to it (if you’re a ‘90s kid, you’re for sure thinking of River Phoenix right now).

Ansel If you’re looking for a moniker that feels more gentle than playful, Ansel is your guy. Nature names often fall under the “whimsical names” banner, and this one will always be associated with famed American landscape photographer Ansel Adams. Of Old German origin, it means “under divine protection.”

Soren We’re gonna have to ignore the meaning here, because it’s the total opposite of how the name actually sounds: “severe.” If you can put that aside, Soren is a stunning soft boy name. Connections like Soren the Owl from Guardians of Ga’Hoole and Soren Lorenson from Charlie and Lola give it a magical, imaginative quality.

Peter I love the name Peter so much, and it has a ton of literary connections, from Chronicles of Narnia to Peter Pan, Peter Rabbit, and even The Snowy Day. The name also means “rock” or “stone,” which feels very fitting.

Satchel Looking for something with loads of unconventional charm? Try Satchel, which is sure to make anyone who hears it think of dreamy adventures. If you want to give it a bit of grounding, just think of baseball legend Satchel Paige, who earned the nickname after a childhood spent carrying bags at a train depot.

Winslow While a lot of “old man” names feel stuffy, not Winslow! It’s lyrical and vintage and just instantly endearing. It means “friend’s hill,” and how adorable is the nickname Winn? Besides, music makes everything more whimsical, and this name will have you singing “Take It Easy” by The Eagles (“standin’ on a corner in Winslow, Arizona, with such a fine sight to see”).

Llewyn Whether it’s the double -l at the start, the soft w, or just the overall vibe, Llewyn lands near the top of the list for its lyricism alone. Often tied to the 2013 movie Inside Llewyn Davis, which was inspired by folk singer Dave Van Ronk, this rare boy’s name has the enviable meaning of “lion-hearted.”

Robin File this under cheerful, avian-inspired names! Meaning “bright fame,” this moniker also has some truly magical associations, from Robin Hood to Batman’s righthand man.

Oscar Another literary choice, Oscar is so cute — and fits the old-fashioned vibe. Oscar means “deer-lover,” so if you’re looking for a nature vibe, too, you definitely have it with this one.

Felix Equal parts quirky and retro, Felix just sounds like someone who’s going to grow up to become a whimsy-maxxer. The cultural associations here are choice, including Felix the Cat and the Felix Felicis potion from Harry Potter, and it means “happy” or “fortunate.”