Naming a baby is a process, and there are truly countless options to choose from. Maybe you specifically want something unique and old-fashioned, a name with a special meaning, or a moniker borrowed from a historical figure. But sometimes, you just know the vibe you want — and frankly, that’s enough. If you’re sick of hearing about the manosphere and want to pick a name that feels masculine but kind, intellectual, and soft, you’re not alone. These artsy boy names fit the bill — you can’t tell me Asa and Cormac aren’t going to grow up to own a bookstore.

Here are some of our favorite artsy boy names.

Asa

Asa is a gorgeous and soft unisex name that would be so adorable on a baby boy. It means “doctor” or “healer,” and also “morning.”

Finch

Bird names are some of my personal favorites for boys and girls alike. Finches are friendly songbirds with a lively, cheery personality, and your little Finch will definitely sound different from all the Jaydens, Braydens, and Aidens in his preschool class.

Jude

“Hey Jude” and Jude Law automatically spring to mind for most people who hear this name, but honestly, that’s part of the artsy appeal. It’s derived from Hebrew and means “praise.”

Leopold

This old German name means “bold people” or “brave people,” so it has a virtuous and special meaning on top of sounding very artsy. You could obviously call him Leo for short, or stick with Leopold in full.

Silas

Silas is a lyrical, soft-sounding boy name — he definitely sounds like he has round glasses and a lock of hair always falling in front of his eyes. It’s a name with Latin roots that means “forest,” so it’s perfect for nature-lovers who don’t want to name their baby after a literal tree.

More Artsy Boy Names & What They Mean

Alden — “old friend”

Ansel — “under divine protection”

Asher — “happy,” “blessed”

Cormac — “son of the raven”

Douglas — “dark stream”

Evander — “good man”

Ewan — “of the yew tree”

Griffin — “prince,” “lord”

Harrison — “son of Harry”

Heath — “dweller on the heathland”

Hollis — “holly trees”

Ira — “watchful”

Joss — “luck,” “fate”

Julian — “youthful”

Kieran — “little dark one”

Kit — “pure”

Milo — “merciful”

Oliver — “olive tree”

Percy — “one who pierces the valley”

Perry — “dweller by the pear tree”

Quincy — “the fifth”

Remy — “oarsman”

Rory — “red”

Sawyer — “woodcutter”

Thatcher — “roof thatcher”

Theodore — “God’s gift”

Tristan — “melancholy”

Wilder — “untamed”

Do any of these artsy boy names sound like your son’s?