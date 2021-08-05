Pregnant Cardi B Tries Out Rhythmic Gymnastics In Hilarious Video

Cardi B/Instagram

Cardi B isn’t quite ready for the gold in funny rhythmic gymnastics attempt

Cardi B is a woman of many talents, but we can’t all be good at everything. The rapper found out that rhythmic gymnastics isn’t quite in her wheelhouse in a fun new video for her Facebook Watch series Cardi Tries. She teamed up with singer Amanda Seales for a special lesson from former U.S. National Team rhythmic gymnast and model Nastasya Generalova, and it ended up being a lot harder than she realized.

Rhythmic gymnastics is quite a bit different from artistic gymnastics, the one currently dominated by stars like Simone Biles and Suni Lee. There are no flips, bars, or vaults — which is good, because otherwise the very pregnant Cardi would be taking quite the risk. Instead, rhythmic gymnasts use four different props: the ball, hoop, clubs, and ribbon.

Cardi B’s least favorite seems to be the club, which she aptly compares to a plunger. She has a little bit of trouble following the moves that Generalova demonstrates with the clubs, maybe due to the absolutely epic manicure she’s rocking with talons that appear to be at least an inch long.

Next, the ladies move on to the ball, and Cardi B can’t resist cheekily pointing out that “balls are always fun!”

The class is supposed to smoothly roll the ball down the length of one arm and then catch it, but it’s a lot harder than it sounds. “Feel the ball,” Generalova tells Cardi, who successfully rolls the ball down her arm — but then it bounces off her face. “I felt it!” she hilariously exclaims.

They move onto the hoop next and unfortunately Cardi B doesn’t fare too well with that one, either. She knocks herself in the head with it on one attempt and lets it go flying across the gym in another. “You know what?” she admits. “I’ve never been a person that hula hoops, and I could tell you now, I ain’t never will.”

The ribbon is the most successful, though Cardi complains that it’s like “whipping for pancakes for like a whole hour.”

The cutest part of the video might be when Cardi and Seales change out of their workout clothes into gymnastics costumes — Cardi hoping that hers is cute enough to distract from her not-super-skilled routine. And it totally is that cute — she looks absolutely amazing in a sparkly pink, silver, and gold number that perfectly accentuates her growing baby bump.

Cardi may not have been a natural at rhythmic gymnastics, but she said she’s down to keep trying — though she might switch up the style. “After I give birth I’ll probably try artistic, because right now I can’t even cross my legs together.”