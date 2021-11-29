Prince Charles Was The One Who Speculated About Archie’s Skin Color

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The apparent comment came during breakfast with wife Camilla

During Meghan and Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah earlier this year, the Duchess of Sussex told the world that someone in the royal family questioned what Archie would look like, referring to his skin tone. While she refused to name who would make such a comment, it turns out, it was Prince Charles.

Markle revealed in the CBS special that there were “concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie’s] skin was going to be when he was born.” Prince Harry added during the interview: “That conversation, I’m never going to share. It was awkward and I was a bit shocked.” In a new book out, a source named Charles as the one speculating.

In “Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan,” by Christopher Andersen, a source close to the family said Charles made the comment to his wife, Camilla, on the day the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s engagement was announced to the world.

“I wonder what the children will look like?” Charles asked Camilla, according to Page Six. According to Andersen, she was “taken aback somewhat by the question” and said any future grandchildren would be “absolutely gorgeous.” Allegedly, Charles lowered his voice and asked: “I mean, what do you suppose their children’s complexion might be?”

So SOMEBODY did have CONCERNS over Archie’s skin colour. Whether it’s Prince Charles or not recollections are NOT varying. Harry and Meghan Markle didn’t lie If Royal Family had guts, the culprit would apologise unreservedly for racist comment & humbly learn from Black community pic.twitter.com/I0XE1pARLK — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) November 29, 2021

A statement released by Buckingham Palace on behalf of Queen Elizabeth at the time of the Oprah interview said: “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

A spokesman for Prince Charles’ office of Clarence House denied the book’s claims, saying in part: “This is fiction and not worth further comment.”

Andersen told Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie during an exclusive interview: “On the morning that Meghan and Harry’s engagement was announced, in a very kind of benign way, Prince Charles started to muse on what their future grandchildren might look like,” he said.

Prince Charles has denied a bombshell allegation that he was the unnamed royal who made a racist remark about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son.https://t.co/5Zbi5XIDQc — Sophie Elsworth (@sophieelsworth) November 29, 2021

“I mean, here’s this beautiful biracial American woman and the world’s most famous redhead. I’m a grandfather, of course, we all do this, speculate on it. But it was turned into something very toxic, it was weaponized by the ‘Men in Gray’ who run the palace organization. Unfortunately, by the time it got to Harry, that’s the way he took it.”

He continued in the book, writing: “The question posed by Charles was being echoed in a less innocent way throughout the halls of Buckingham Palace, noting the ‘Men in Grey’ were an old boy’s club and were simply gossiping how the royals would “look to the rest of the world.”

In no situation is “gossiping” about a mixed race family or their children in any capacity acceptable. Meghan and Harry moved to the U.S. amid concerns over their family’s behavior, both for their children’s future and for how Meghan was being treated. To brush it off as old white men’s gossip is astonishing, even for them.