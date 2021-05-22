Prince Harry: ‘Grandma Diana’ Was One Of Archie’s First Words

Georges De Keerle/Getty Images

Prince Harry shares that ‘Grandma Diana’ was one of Archie’s first words

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their son Archie are finally living the good life in California outside the confines of the royal family. The couple now has a daughter on the way and Harry, who tragically lost his mother when he was only 12, shared an anecdote about how he’s raising Archie to connect with the late royal, even though he’s growing up without a maternal grandparent. Harry and Meghan are doing such an impactful job remembering Princess Diana in their home that “Grandma Diana” was actually one of Archie’s first words.

“I got a photo of [my mom] in his nursery, and it was one of the first words that he said — apart from ‘mama,’ ‘papa,’ it was then ‘grandma’. Grandma Diana,” Harry said in his new AppleTV+ mental health docuseries The Me You Can’t See, which he co-created with Oprah Winfrey. “It’s the sweetest thing, but at the same time, it makes me really sad because she should be here.”

He also says he wished his wife “could have met” his mother, and lamented that he wished Diana “was around for Archie.”

Although grandma was one of Archie’s first words, Harry previously joked with James Corden that Archie’s first word was actually crocodile, so it was crocodile, then mama, papa, and grandma. Adorable.

Harry has been in the news a lot recently because of his new docuseries on mental health.

In the docuseries, Harry shared some huge revelations about the trauma of tragically losing his mother, growing up in the palace, and the recent abuse he and his wife Meghan Markle experienced as royals.

It was in this same series that Harry revealed that Meghan, who previously revealed to Oprah that she contemplated suicide, told Harry the only reason she didn’t go through with her plans was that she couldn’t let Harry lose “another woman in my life.”

“The thing that stopped [Meghan] from seeing it through was how unfair it would be on me after everything that had happened to my mum and to now be put in a position of losing another woman in my life, with a baby inside of her, our baby,” Harry explained. “The scariest thing for her was her clarity of thought. She hadn’t ‘lost it.’ She wasn’t crazy. She wasn’t self-medicating, be it through pills or through alcohol. She was absolutely sober. She was completely sane. Yet in the quiet of night, these thoughts woke her up.”

“I knew that if I didn't do therapy and fixed myself I was going to lose this woman who I could see myself with for the rest of my life.” #TheMeYouCantSee #PrinceHarry pic.twitter.com/Z6dbUAaoNk — ArchieMegHaz (@ArchieMegHaz) May 21, 2021

Harry also shared in the documentary that the lasting emotional wounds caused by his mother’s death were threatening to ruin his relationship with Meghan, which is why he finally turned to therapy. He’s now been in therapy for four years.

These two and their son Archie have been through so much and deserve all the happiness in the world. I’m sure their new life in California is exactly what Grandma Diana would have wanted.