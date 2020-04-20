Harry And Meghan Cut Off British Tabloids In Powerful Letter

Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer engaging with some of Britain’s biggest tabloids, and their reasoning for the move is completely understandable

As part of their move to step away from their royal duties and become private citizens, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just released an open letter detailing their decision to stop engaging with four major British tabloids: The Sun, Daily Express, Daily Mirror and Daily Mail. The move is hardly surprising; the couple has been pretty open about their challenges with certain parts of the British press, and have even sued a number of tabloids for their false stories about Meghan.

Still, we weren’t prepared for how brutal their letter would be.

NEW: In a Sunday night letter, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have written to editors of the four major British tabloids – The Sun, Daily Express, Daily Mirror and Daily Mail – promising never to work with them again, barring all access into the future. The letter in full: pic.twitter.com/V4CWc8jKu5 — Mark Di Stefano (@MarkDiStef) April 19, 2020

“As The Duke and Duchess of Sussex now settle into the next chapter of their lives and no longer receive any publicly funded support, we are writing to set a new media relations policy, specifically as it pertains to your organisation,” the letter, which was addressed from Harry and Meghan to each of those four tabloids, began.

“Like you, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex believe that a free press is a cornerstone to any democracy — particularly in moments of crisis. At its best, this free press shines a light on dark places, telling stories that would otherwise go untold, standing up for what’s right, challenging power, and holding those who abuse the system to account,” the letter continued. “It has been said that journalism’s first obligation is to the truth. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex agree wholeheartedly.”

That’s where the letter starts to get ugly. Harry and Meghan are pulling no punches here.

“It is gravely concerning that an influential slice of the media, over many years, has sought to insulate themselves from taking accountability for what they say or print — even when they know it will be distorted, false, or invasive beyond reason. When power is enjoyed without responsibility, the trust we all place in this much-needed industry is degraded,” Harry and Meghan wrote. “There is a real human cost to this way of doing business and it affects every corner of society.”

If anyone knows the human cost of shady journalism, it’s Harry and Meghan. They’ve been dogged by derogatory (and often racist) press since the moment they started dating. And now, they’ve chosen their family over royal duties in an attempt to get away from it all. This letter is hardly surprising.

Harry and Meghan ended their letter by promising to continue to work with reputable news organizations.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to working with journalists and media organisations all over the world, engaging with grassroots media, regional and local media, and young, up-and-coming journalists, to spotlight issues and causes that so desperately need acknowledging. And they look forward to doing whatever they can to help further opportunities for more diverse and underrepresented voices, who are needed now more than ever,” they wrote. “What they won’t do is offer themselves up as currency for an economy of clickbait and distortion.”

Here’s hoping it works, and the royal couple find the peace and quiet they deserve in this new phase of their lives together.