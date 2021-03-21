Prince Harry Pens Lovely Tribute To Princess Diana In Children’s Book

Hospital by the Hill/Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The book was written for children who lost parents or loved ones amid the COVID-19 pandemic

After calling out racism in both the press and within his own family, Prince Harry has channeled his own experience of losing a parent into a sweet foreword for a book written for children who have endured the loss of a parent or loved one during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hospital by the Hill tells the story of a young person living with the loss of their mom who worked as a frontline worker at a hospital. The story’s moving topic — that can resonate with all kids who have recently lost a loved one — is the reason the Duke of Sussex decided to write a passage to support the effort.

In the opening pages, Prince Harry remembers his late mother, Princess Diana, who he lost when he was 12.

“If you are reading this book, it’s because you’ve lost your parent or a loved one, and while I wish I was able to hug you right now, I hope this story is able to provide you comfort in knowing that you’re not alone,” Prince Harry writes.

“When I was a young boy I lost my mum. At the time I didn’t want to believe it or accept it, and it left a huge hole inside of me,” he continues. “I know how you feel, and I want to assure you that over time that hole will be filled with so much love and support.”

“We all cope with loss in a different way, but when a parent goes to heaven, I was told their spirit, their love and the memories of them do not. They are always with you and you can hold onto them forever,” Harry movingly shares. “I find this to be true.”

“Now, I never met them, but I know this person was special to you, and they were someone incredibly kind, caring and loving because of where they chose to work,” the passage continues.

Prince Harry continues to write that “helping others is one of the most important jobs anyone can ever do.”

“You may feel alone, you may feel sad, you may feel angry, you may feel bad,” the Duke of Sussex writes in a show of support to the reader. “This feeling will pass. And I will make a promise to you – you will feel better and stronger once you are ready to talk about how it makes you feel.”

The section then ends with a sweet message: “I hope this book helps remind you of just how special your parent or loved one was. And how special you are too.”

Hospital by the Hill is illustrated by Fay Troote, the book also advocates the services provided by two charities: Child Bereavement U.K., and children’s emotional and practical grief support charity Winston’s Wish.

The book release is timed to be a part of Britain’s National Day of Reflection and will be free to any child or young person in England who has been impacted by the loss of loved ones to COVID-19.