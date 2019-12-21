Prince Harry Dressed Up As Santa Claus For Children Of Fallen Soldiers

Scotty's Little Soldiers.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been spending ‘private family time’ in Canada

“Ho, ho, ho; hi, guys!” Prince Harry, dressed head-to-toe in this best Santa Claus get-up, said to the camera, giving his best Saint Nick impression. “I hope you’re having an amazing time. I hear there’s 190 of you there this year, so please cause as much chaos as humanly possible.”

The Duke of Sussex — donning a beard, buckled belt, white gloves and all — recorded a special message for Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a charity dedicated to supporting bereaved British Forces children and youth. The charity played the video message during its Christmas party this year, which took place aboard a boat on the River Thames and had children ranging from 4 to 18 from all over the UK in attendance.

“We’re so grateful to The Duke of Sussex for kindly recording a video message for the bereaved Forces children that attended the Scotty’s Little Soldiers Christmas party earlier this month. It can be a difficult time of year for these kids, so receiving a heartfelt message from Prince Harry really meant the world to them. The message was a surprise and the look on their faces was priceless. In the Christmas spirit, we thought we would share it here for all to enjoy!”

In the video, Prince Harry went on to tell the children to look around at the family and “amazing community” of which they’re part — “that there’s support there for you every single day, should you need it.”

“Yes, losing a parent is incredibly hard, but I know that every single one of you, by helping each other out that you will have an amazing future ahead of you and you’re going to have an amazing Christmas as well,” he continued.

Prince Harry is currently “spending private family time” in Canada with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their 7-month-son, Archie, a spokesperson for the Sussexes told CNN. “The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family.”

During her time on Suits, a USA Network TV series in which she played the role of Rachel Zane from 2011 to 2018, Markle lived and filmed in Toronto before joining the royal family. “They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son,” the spokesperson said. Before the birth of Archie, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent their last two Christmases with the Queen at her country estate, Sandringham, located in Norfolk, about 100 miles north of London.