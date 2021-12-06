Prince William Shares Charlotte's Adorable Morning Ritual

Aaron Chown.WPA Pool/Getty

Princess Charlotte loves to dance around the kitchen to Shakira and we love that for her

Prince William has shared an adorable family anecdote proving even royal kiddos fight over the Alexa every morning. During a conversation with Apple Fitness for their Time to Walk series, the dad-of-three explained the morning ritual that has Princess Charlotte and Prince George racing to breakfast.

As it turns out, mornings are for kitchen dance parties at the Cambridge residence. “Most mornings there’s a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning,” William explains in the episode, which premieres Monday. “And I have to, now, basically prioritize that one day someone does this one, and another day it’s someone else’s turn. So George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the clamor for the music.”

It’s not just any music — William reveals that Shakira in particular gets his crew moving. “One of the songs that the children are loving at the moment is Shakira, ‘Waka Waka,'” he shares. “There’s a lot of hip movements going along. There’s a lot of dressing up.”

Although there are three little royals jockeying for the spotlight, it’s Charlotte who commands the room most according to her dad. “Charlotte, particularly, is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything,” William shares. “She goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing.”

Nothing like a three-year-old brother, amiright?

“It’s a really happy moment where the children just enjoy dancing, messing around, and, and singing,” says William.

Because the Cambridges aren’t just any kids, the revelation that the trio are fans of Shakira got the attention of the pop star herself who tweeted, “I’m so pleased you like my music Princess Charlotte!”

I’m so pleased you like my music Princess Charlotte! ❣️https://t.co/Ttx6K514iQ — Shakira (@shakira) December 5, 2021

In a sweet nod to his late mom, Princess Diana, William mentioned the second of his three favorite songs (in addition to family-favorite Shakira, of course). He tells Time to Walk that Diana used to play Tina Turner’s “The Best” in the car before school to help buffer out any anxiety for William and brother Prince Harry.

“You’d be singing and listening to the music right the way out into the gates of school, when they dropped you off. And, and that’s when reality kind of sunk in that you really were going back to school because before that, you’re lost in songs. You’ll want to play it again just to keep that family moment going,” he shares.

It sounds like William and Kate are doing a wonderful job keeping the legacy of happy music-filled mornings going for their own kiddos. Now if only he would share a video because that’s a dose of cuteness we could all use.