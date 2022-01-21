Prince William Says ‘Don’t Give My Wife Any More Ideas’ As Kate Holds Baby

Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

When Kate Middleton cooed over a newborn baby, Prince William was quick to shut down any rumors that the couple might want to add to their family

Kate Middleton might have just a touch of baby fever, but it’s safe to say that her husband, Prince William, isn’t feeling the same sentiment.

During a visit to Lancashire, a rural part of the U.K., William and Kate gave their support to healthcare workers who are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic at Clitheroe Community Hospital, and also met some families from the area. That included a couple named Trudi and Alastair Barrie and their baby, Anastasia. Always a lover of the littles, Kate held the baby girl as the group posed for photos and cooed over her, which prompted William to joke, “Don’t give my wife any more ideas!”

He doubled down as Kate handed the baby back to her parents, adding, “Don’t take her with you.”

Of course, William and Kate already have their hands full with their three kids: 8-year-old Prince George, 6-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 3-year-old Prince Louis. Kate has a few different necklaces that feature the three babies’ initials, which seems like a strong signal that she’s done adding to the family.

William has also been pretty open about not wanting more kids. In 2019, during a visit to Northern Ireland, Kate admitted that holding a 5-month-old baby made her feel “broody.”

“Baby number four?” an onlooker asked. She replied, “I think William would be a little worried.”

During their Thursday visit to Lancashire, the future king and queen also met an adorable frontline worker: A cockapoo therapy dog named Alfie. The result was some pretty adorable pics.

Who do you think Alfie, the therapy dog preferred? 👈👉 pic.twitter.com/7ESR8JNYq2 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) January 20, 2022

Maybe it’s time for a royal puppy instead of another baby? Only time will tell.