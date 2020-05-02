Princess Charlotte Delivers Meals To The Elderly During Coronavirus Pandemic

Instagram/Kensignton Palace

Princess Charlotte turns 5 years old today and celebrated with civic duty

William and Kate’s daughter, Charlotte, turns five today, so the Kensington Palace official Instagram page shared sweet images of the Princess, taken by her mom, showing her helping to deliver food to the elderly, who are isolating during the pandemic.

Britain’s Princess Charlotte, along with her family, helped pack and deliver food packages to older members in their local area on the Sandringham Estate in King’s Lynn, England. For her birthday, the Duchess shared the sweet photos one day before Charlotte turned five on the palace’s official Instagram account.

Dressed in a black and white gingham dress, Charlotte, who is fourth in line to the throne, was photographed delivering food to the elderly, who have been told to isolate at home amid the pandemic, which has rocked the UK in recent weeks. The most recent data shows 177,000 confirmed cases and 27,500 deaths as a result of the virus.

Last month, Matt Hancock, the U.K. Health Secretary, said older people would be “shielded for their own protection,” meaning those aged 70 and over were asked to stay at home for up to four months to protect themselves from the risk of coronavirus, leaving many feeling isolated, scared, and lonely.

William and Kate have made it a priority to do what they can during the pandemic. They backed the new platform Our Frontline, a mental health resource for frontline workers. They’ve also voiced a PSA about the disease and have been sending messages of hope and love to those fighting the pandemic, as well as those staying at home, reminding everyone to take care of themselves.

“All over the country, people are staying at home to protect the NHS and save lives. Therefore it is important for us to take care of our mind as well as our body while staying at home,” they said in part on Instagram.

Little Charlotte looks to be taking after her parents by jumping in and helping out those in need. According to the Kensington Royal account, the photos were taken on the Sandringham Estate, the Queen’s country estate in rural Norfolk, about 100 miles north of London.

Here’s hoping little Charlotte has a happy birthday indeed.