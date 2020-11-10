‘The Princess Switch 2’ Is Here And Yes, Please

Mark Mainz/NETFLIX

The Netflix holiday season is almost here — check out the brand new trailer for the Princess Switch sequel

Vanessa Hudgens is back, and this time, she’s a triple threat. For this holiday season, because we deserve good things after this absolute dumpster fire of a year, Netflix is bringing us a sequel to the star’s delightfully campy 2018 holiday rom-com. The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again will be available to stream in just over one week, and to tide us over until then, the trailer is already here. It’s a pre-Thanksgiving Christmas miracle.

I’m gonna just pause here for a minute to make sure you have a chance to watch that whole trailer before we dive in, because this honestly looks incredible.

Not only is Hudgens reprising both of her roles from the first Princess Switch movie — Duchess Margaret and Princess Stacy — but this time, there’s a third doppelganger: The evil cousin Fiona. If you’ve never dreamed of watching the former star of High School Musical and Camp Rock play two love interests and a villain simultaneously, I’m sorry, but have you even lived?

Princess switch 2 looks terrible. I can’t wait to watch it 9 times in a week — m’lord (a-leaping) (@2460rd1) November 10, 2020

“After I read it I thought, ‘Ooh man, this is going to be a lot of work,'” Hudgens said in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. “Three of me? Me, myself, and I! I was very excited to create yet another character and had such a blast doing so. I was told they wrote in a new character but I had no idea how much fun it would actually be.”

Sam Palladio and Nick Sagar will also be back for the Princess Switch sequel, reprising their roles as Edward and Kevin. And this will officially be Hudgens’ third headlining role in a major holiday movie on Netflix, after The Knight Before Christmas (some of her absolute best work of her career, if you ask me) and the first Princess Switch movie a couple years ago.

And in case you’re already not sure that a sequel will give you enough Montenaro to satisfy your need for Christmas camp, don’t worry — Netflix has already announced that there will be a third movie in the franchise, produced in Scotland later this year and coming to our TV screens some Christmas season in the future. Sign us right up. Also, Netflix, if you’re going to keep this franchise alive, we’d like to respectfully request more Christmas Prince movies, thanks.

oh I see, netflix made a princess switch 2, but not a christmas prince 4… this feels personal — Julia Bodson (@juliabodson) November 10, 2020

Netflix has seriously brought its A-game to the holiday lineup this year. The Princess Switch 2 joins a lineup of such esteemed films as Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square, Holidate, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, and The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two. In other words, it’s time to get jolly AF.