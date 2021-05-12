Pro Athletes Condemn Horrifying Youth Football Viral Video

Zeekncashe/Twitter

Viral video shows two young boys colliding into one another during dangerous football drill

A video online has gone viral showing two young boys in football gear, roughly around 7 years old, colliding head-to-head with their helmets. The collision in the video is not an accident, it’s a drill for what appears to be a pee-wee football league. But the violence of the video, and the fact that it’s a drill has caused a ton of pro football players to weigh in, condemning the actions of the video and the actions of whatever negligent youth football coach allowed this to happen.

“Are they too young to be doing this drill?” the Twitter user who first shared the video wrote.

Are they too young to be doing this drill? pic.twitter.com/lA8G9U86Wx — Young Black Jesus (@Zeekncashe) May 11, 2021

The video is shocking and most horrifying of all, the person who originally shared the video seemed to think it was funny.

Whoever shared this video captioned the two boys with the crying emoji as more young kids waited in line for their turn to give their teammates possible brain damage.

Not surprisingly this video has taken off online as tons of ex-football players have weighed in with their opinions about this shocking video.

Dan Orlovsky, an ESPN football analyst former NFL quarterback for twelve seasons, wrote that “this is one of the dumbest things I have ever seen in youth sports.”

“They look to be like 7-8 years old. There’s not need to be doing anything close to this,” he continued. “One is OBVIOUSLY outmatched and that’s on the coach…whoever put this drill together should face consequences.”

This is one of the dumbest things I have ever seen in youth sports.

1-they look to be like 7-8 years old. There’s not need to be doing anything close to this

2-one if OBVIOUSLY outmatched and that’s on the coach

3-whoever put this drill together should face consequences — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) May 11, 2021

Former NFL player Willie Anderson weighed in with: “I hate these people with all my heart ! The reason why I say ban football til you’re 10 years of age ! Certify coaches ! Let’s implement rules for practices or ban some of these idiots from coaching kids forever!!”

I hate these people with all my heart ! The reason why I say ban football til you’re 10 years of age ! Certify coaches ! Let’s implement rules for practices or ban some of these idiots from coaching kids forever!! — Willie Anderson (@BigWillie7179) May 11, 2021

Former NFL player Geoff Schwartz chimed in to say that the behavior in this video is one of the reasons “why I wasn’t letting my son play tackle football until high school.”

there are many reasons why I wasn't letting my son play tackle football until high school. This is one reason why — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) May 11, 2021

Retired Super Bowl champ Torrey Smith added, “Attention all parents! If your kid is doing this drill. Take your child off the field and don’t go back to those stupid coaches. Coaches like this aren’t safe and ruin the image off football.”

Attention all parents! If your kid is doing this drill. Take your child off the field and don’t go back to those stupid coaches. Coaches like this aren’t safe and ruin the image off football. https://t.co/JkXnYRyeaf — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) May 12, 2021

So many other retired players and football commentators weighed in with the same opinion, which is that this is very bad.

Words cannot begin to express my anger watching this clip…this is not football & whoever put this idiotic drill together & allowed an obvious mismatch should never be allowed near a football field or youth sports forever! This is child abuse disguised as competition https://t.co/hxFmECY2fS — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) May 12, 2021

If you truly loved football, let alone these BOYS, you would never allow this to happen. These coaches should be fired yesterday. https://t.co/rs65RBvngt — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) May 12, 2021

Idk what organization or program this is but they all should be banned until they get proper coaching. Ridiculous https://t.co/TKeCGDkBOv — Shawne Merriman (@shawnemerriman) May 12, 2021

Nobody seems to know where this video originated, where this team exists, or who this dangerous coach is that encouraged this drill to happen. Needless to say, if your kid is doing drills like this in pee wee tackle football, the pros have weighed in and it’s safe to say that none of this should be happening.