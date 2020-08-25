Pumpkin Spice Drinks Are Back At Starbucks Earlier Than Ever

Starbucks/Twitter

Pumpkin spice season is here — earlier than ever — so please hold while we grab our sweaters and scarves

Is it too glib to just say that 2020 has been hard? And we mean really, really fucking hard. From the coronavirus pandemic to protests across the U.S. to Trump continuing to be awful, there just hasn’t been a lot to be excited about lately. Starbucks knew that. Starbucks knew we needed a reason to celebrate, however small it may be. And so, fam, pumpkin spice season is here. Starbucks has released its famous lineup of fall drinks earlier than ever before, and go ahead and run — don’t walk — to your nearest ‘Bux. Just don’t forget to put on your flannel and infinity scarf before you go!

Starbucks announced the return of all its pumpkin products, including the OG Pumpkin Spice latte and the newer but equally delicious Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, in a tweet this morning.

The Aug. 25 release marks the earliest day ever that Starbucks has dropped its pumpkin spice line. This beats out 2019, which held the previous record by having the fall drink lineup release on Aug. 27. Before that, it was standard for the drinks to launch around Labor Day.

Starbucks did its best to keep this a surprise, but fans started piecing the news together when yesterday, the brand launched a “fall hotline.” When you called the number, you reached a fall-themed switchboard that would play different sounds. One of them was just someone saying “flannel” over and over, and another one was a voice ordering a pumpkin spice latte. It didn’t take long for cinnamon-and-nutmeg craving basic b*tches to put two and two together and assume this meant the PSL was coming back — and soon.

And true to form, Starbucks fans are pretty excited about the good news.

I literally just jumped out of bed — amanda (@_amandamacneil) August 25, 2020

Oh my gosh I’ve never gotten ready for work so fast. YAY!!!!!! — Tuggs (@thattugglife) August 25, 2020

LOL LITERALLY ON MY WAY THERE RN — tina jain 👩🏽‍💻 (@tweeterjain) August 25, 2020

Considering how chaotic and stressful these times are, we’ll take anything that brings us a little calm and cheer. Pumpkin spice drinks hit that mark, so good on Starbucks for giving us just one piece of good news to get us through August.