The Queen’s Dressmaker Is Making Scrubs For Frontline Workers

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth’s dressmaker is doing his part to help the frontline workers

Queen Elizabeth’s dressmaker, Stewart Parvin, is usually busy making highly-visible, extremely elegant coats and dresses for Her Majesty. Since the quarantine, however, he’s shifted his focus to make much-needed scrubs for the National Health Service (NHS) of the United Kingdom.

Parvin showcased his first set of scrubs on Twitter and asked home sewers, anyone with a viable workspace, or anyone with the ability to donate fabric to join in the effort to help support the frontline NHS workers. His first set went to Frimley Health, which currently has the highest coronavirus death rate in the South East England county of Surrey.

Our first set of scrubs are ready to be dropped off for @frimleyhealth. If you would like to get involved as a home sewer, or as a business with work space, there are several groups set up that are co-ordinating the effort. @scrubsgloriousscrubs and @scrubsfortheloveof

💙#nhs pic.twitter.com/7mt8QaYc8m — Stewart Parvin (@Stewart_Parvin) April 9, 2020

“If you would like to get involved as a home sewer, or as a business with work space, there are several groups set up that are co-ordinating the effort,” he wrote, adding in a second tweet, “As ever, our most grateful thanks to all those risking their own health and working tirelessly to look after and protect us all.”

Thanks to a fabulous fabric donation by the wonderful Anita at Classic Textiles on the Goldhawk Road, and some of our girls volunteering their time to sew, we are now producing scrubs for Frimley Park Hospital.. very happy to offer what little help we can to our fabulous NHS 💙 pic.twitter.com/Jh70nMTHo2 — Stewart Parvin (@Stewart_Parvin) April 7, 2020

Parvin was granted a Royal Warrant of Appointment to Her Majesty the Queen in 2007 and has been dressing her ever since. But because she is currently self-isolating at Windsor Castle for the foreseeable future and her public events canceled or postponed, Parvin is using his time for good.

According to the BBC, the British Medical Association (BMA) union for doctors said supplies are dangerously low in some parts of the country putting staff at greater risk for becoming exposed to the coronavirus. There are around 1.58 million NHS staff across the United Kingdom.

Parvin’s boutiques closed for business in late March to adhere to the stay-at-home orders given by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who recently contracted coronavirus and had to be admitted to the hospital. “We have made the decision to close the Motcomb Street boutique as of Tuesday 24th March, for the safety of our staff and clients,” he wrote on Twitter. “We will continue to bring you images of our beautiful Spring/Summer Couture Womenswear Collection during this uncertain time… We hope everyone remains safe during this time.”

We have made the decision to close the Motcomb Street boutique as of Tuesday 24th March, for the safety of our staff and clients. We will continue to bring you images of our beautiful Spring/Summer Couture Womenswear Collection during this uncertain time… 1/2 pic.twitter.com/05EFBbDkHy — Stewart Parvin (@Stewart_Parvin) March 24, 2020

The Queen has always done her part to support the NHS and as a beloved staff member, Parvin’s efforts will likely not go unnoticed. “I am sure the nation will join me in assuring you that what you do is appreciated and every hour of your hard work brings us closer to a return to more normal times,” she said during a rare address to the Nation.

According to the latest numbers from Johns Hopkins, the United Kingdom has 74,000 cases and almost 9,000 deaths due to the virus. The need for personal protective equipment is something impacting many countries and it’s inspiring to see someone in Parvin’s position be able to use his talents to help those who need it the most.