Apparently The Queen Didn’t Want Harry To Issue That Royal Statement

The Queen advised that Prince Harry not release that royal statement, and he did anyways
Yesterday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released a very definitive statement, outlining their plans to “step back” as “senior members of the royal family.” Meghan and Harry fans screamed, “Yas, do you!” but apparently the Queen did not.
CNN‘s royal sources say that the Queen, Prince Charles, and Prince William gathered earlier this week to discuss what to “do” about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s forthcoming statement and the Queen advised Harry not to release it, but he did anyways. Apparently, the Palace is very “disappointed” and “hurt” by Harry and Meghan’s decision, however, the source added that the palace is going to try and work with Meghan and Harry on a “workable solution” to this whole, resigning from the royal family thing.
This is all according to a source, of course, but the Queen’s official statement wasn’t exactly supportive of Meghan and Harry either.
Meghan and Harry’s statement was pretty clear-cut, they seem to know exactly what they want: distance from the royal family. However, just hours after the couple announced their transition, the Queen released her own statement and claimed that the couple’s big news is still in an “early stage.”
“Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through,” the Queen’s office at Buckingham Palace said in a statement.
We’re no royal experts, but Meghan and Harry’s statement made it seem like they’re buying property in Canada asap. There was nothing about their words that felt “complicated” or “early stage.” Plus, the royal couple already launched their new website, which has a list of charities they support that have nothing to do with their “official royal patronages.”
CNN’s royal source added that the Queen is coming up with a plan to “redefine the couple’s role while satisfying the palace,” so, it doesn’t really sound like an amicable split at the moment.
Clearly, Harry has ruffled a few feathers in the monarchy, but he is Princess Diana’s son after all — it seems he’s determined to follow his gut and do things his own way. We can’t wait to see what Meghan and Harry’s next chapter holds.