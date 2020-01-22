Police Dept. Warns Of ‘Addictive’ Nature Of Girl Scout Cookies In Viral Post

Ravenna Police Department/Facebook and The Washington Post/Getty

An Ohio police department is going viral for their hilarious “warning” about the addictiveness of Girl Scout cookies

An Ohio police department is warning its citizens about a highly addictive substance being sold all over town — by children, no less. Ok, relax everyone, it’s just Girl Scout cookies, and the department’s hilarious post is getting attention because not only will it make you laugh, it will make you feel extremely seen.

“We wanted to make our community aware of a highly addictive substance that is about to hit the streets,” officers from Ravenna Police Department joke. “These items go by a variety of names like ‘Thin Mints’, ‘S’mores’ and ‘Lemonades’ just to name a few.”

LOL. I mean, they’re 100 percent correct — to call Girl Scout cookies “highly addictive” is an understatement. During cookie off-season, I think about them more often than I’d like to admit. I should try freezing a bunch to get me through those lonely and desolate months, but who are we kidding, they wouldn’t last three days.

“These items are distributed by strong, smart, fearless young women who will lure you in with their story and get you hooked,” they warn. “We know many people think I will just get one box. But one turns into two and two turns into five and the next thing you know you are hiding ‘Thin Mints’ in the freezer.”

Not just Thin Mints, though. Samoas are also an excellent freezer cookie and no one ever said no to a slowly melting stack of Tagalongs. Have my daughter’s cookies arrived yet? Because, drool.

“We want you to know we are here for you. We have set up a disposal location for these ‘cookies’ at the police department. Just drop them off 24/7 and we will properly dispose of them for you,” they offer.

Judging by the comments, the citizens of Ravenna are very grateful for the department’s diligence in warning the public of this “dangerous” issue. Basically, we all have a huge cookie “problem” and it’s comforting to see it being treated for the serious societal ill it is. Wink wink.

As Girl Scout cookie season unfolds, we will undoubtedly be treated to more very entertaining viral posts about the iconic treats. Just last week, a talented Scout crafted her own Lizzo parody to help hawk her tasty product and last year, another Scout went viral for her cookie-centric version of Redbone. It even resulted in Childish Gambino himself buying cookies from her, because Girl Scouts are total sales bosses and not to be messed with.

Hopefully, Ravenna citizens will take the police department seriously and start buying up tons of cookies to gift the officers. It makes the officers happy and helps the Girl Scouts. Win after tasty win.