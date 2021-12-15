This Recipe For Grandma’s Bolognese Will Give The Whole Family Old World Vibes

We all know that food has healing properties beyond the nutrients it contains. Some recipes even create an ethereal feeling so enlightening that you swear you connect with your ancestors generations back.

Dishes like ragu bolognese are warm and cozy. Kind of like wrapping yourself in a flannel blanket. But bolognese doesn’t have to be hard to make, and you don’t have to have Italian ancestors to slay Grandma’s Bolognese recipe with RAGÚ® Old World Style® Meat Sauce.

Ready to cook like a mother? Channel generations of expertise and tradition by creating a droolworthy meal that’s sure to become your new favorite comfort food.

Big Flavor, Easy-to-follow Recipe

A hearty bolognese swirled with tagliatelle noodles may sound intimidating to make (but delicious to eat). Never fear! RAGÚ® Old World Style® Meat Sauce comes to the rescue in this easy-to-follow recipe. This jar of flavor adds depth to the dish and creates a delectable finished product.

Smart moms like you know that a meal that tastes complicated doesn’t have to be hard to make, and you can absolutely build in shortcuts. For example, with this bolognese recipe, you can prep some of the ingredients beforehand. Some grocery stores even sell already diced onions, celery, and carrots in the produce section. Once everything is chopped, build the sauce slowly by adding one or two ingredients and letting the flavors meld before adding the next ingredient.

And feel free to treat yourself to a glass of white wine in addition to the cup you add to the bolognese!

Slow Down For Comfort Foods

During the week, your mantra is “quick and easy.” With a weekday to-do list a mile long and not enough mental bandwidth to plan a complicated dinner, you want meals that are simple yet nutritious so you can have more quality time with your family.

But the secret to this recipe is slowing down to allow it to develop a deep, rich meaty sauce. Grandma would tell you that slowing down to make this comfort meal is just as important as your quick weeknight ones. Weekends are your time to chill. So why not chill in the kitchen?

As you simmer, add ingredients, and stir, that’s your chance to catch up with your family. Invite them into the kitchen with you so they can see their badass mom in action! Better yet, tell them stories about your parents and grandparents so your family can channel their ancestors when they taste the fruits of their labor.

Start this recipe on a Sunday afternoon and let your home fill with its delicious fragrance as it slowly simmers until dinnertime.

Double Up And Save Time

We know you rarely have time to spend an afternoon cooking. Sometimes on the weekends you have soccer practice or you want to take the family to the zoo. But quality family time outside of the kitchen doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy bolognese once you’re back home.

The sauce can be made a day ahead. Or cook a double batch of this recipe and freeze it for the next weekend. All you’ll need to do is heat up the bolognese and cook some pasta. Mom magic (and planning ahead) will put dinner on the table in short order.

See how easy it was to make an incredible, soul-soothing meal?

Now pat yourself on the back, because you’re winning at this dinner thing.

Grandma’s Ragu Bolognese

Serves 6

Ingredients

2 Tablespoons olive oil

2 Tablespoons unsalted butter

1 large onion, finely chopped

4 stalks celery, finely chopped

4 carrots, finely chopped

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 pound ground beef

1 pound ground pork

24oz jar RAGÚ® Old World Style® Meat Sauce

1 cup whole milk

1 cup dry white wine

Salt & pepper to taste

Grated parmigiano reggiano cheese

Instructions

In a large, heavy bottom saucepan, heat the oil and butter on medium high heat. Sauté the onion, celery, and carrots until translucent but not browned (7 minutes). Add the garlic and sauté an additional 3 minutes. Add the ground beef and ground pork and brown for 20 minutes on medium, stirring frequently to break up the meat until it’s fully blended with the vegetables. Add a full jar of RAGÚ® Old World Style® Meat Sauce, stir, and then simmer for 30 minutes, allowing the sauce to reduce. Add milk, stir, and cook on medium for an additional 30 minutes, stirring frequently and again allowing the sauce to reduce. Add the wine, raise heat to high and cook for 5 minutes to allow the alcohol to cook off, again stirring frequently. Reduce heat to low and simmer for up to 2 hours, adding water if needed to prevent sauce from sticking to bottom of pan. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve with tagliatelle noodles, or your favorite noodles. Top with grated parmigiano reggiano before serving.

RAGÚ® knows that behind every family is an awesome cook serving their “winner dinner” to the next generation. For more quick and devourable recipes, visit Ragu.com.