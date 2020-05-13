Woman Freaks Out After Long Wait At Red Lobster On Mother’s Day

ArmoredGoat/Twitter

The incident happened at a Red Lobster in York, PA, on Mother’s Day

A Red Lobster restaurant in Pennsylvania received so many orders on Mother’s Day, the wait times for customers to receive their food reached over two hours at one point. A video now making the rounds on social media shows an altercation between a woman and restaurant employees that grew physical.

In the viral video, the woman is being forced out of the front doors of the restaurant while repeatedly demanding a refund, which the staff members assure her she will receive. Once she’s outside, she continues to try and force her way back into the building. She’s restrained by a woman who identifies herself as a store manager while other employees help block the entrance. The customer eventually takes a swing at the manager.