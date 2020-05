Woman Freaks Out After Long Wait At Red Lobster On Mother’s Day

ArmoredGoat/Twitter

The incident happened at a Red Lobster in York, PA, on Mother’s Day

A Red Lobster restaurant in Pennsylvania received so many orders on Mother’s Day, the wait times for customers to receive their food reached over two hours at one point. A video now making the rounds on social media shows an altercation between a woman and restaurant employees that grew physical.

In the viral video, the woman is being forced out of the front doors of the restaurant while repeatedly demanding a refund, which the staff members assure her she will receive. Once she’s outside, she continues to try and force her way back into the building. She’s restrained by a woman who identifies herself as a store manager while other employees help block the entrance. The customer eventually takes a swing at the manager.

Local police responded to a call at Red Lobster on Sunday, said Lt. Tony Beam of the Springettsbury Township Police.

“We did respond, we talked to the people involved,” he said. Beam said that when officers arrived, the employees seen in the video were there, but the woman in the green sweatshirt had left but they were able to speak to her at a nearby location.

“She was upset because her food wasn’t ready,” he said. “She wanted her money refunded.” Beam also said that the restaurant was closed to patrons; only employees were allowed inside and that all food ordered from Red Lobster is brought outside the building to adhere to social distancing protocol.

According to Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s orders, restaurants must either be closed or operate with a take-out or delivery system to minimize social contact during the pandemic. Customers at all establishments that remain operating, as well as their employees, are all also required to wear masks to enter.

Many people took to Twitter to share their reaction to the viral video.

Hope she was arrested and banned from the store for life as well as banning her address so she can’t get delivery either — Mellonie 🦄⭕️ (@justmellonie76) May 13, 2020

People who don’t work in the restaurant business don’t understand what BUSY is. Or that with half the amount of staff you can not get food out that quick and insure quality. — Branden Hrychuk (@chewker87) May 12, 2020

Now this is a familiar stance..... she REFUSED to leave, and assaulted several employees, but look who's playing victim and calling 911 pic.twitter.com/kzHJCuSmui — That Poet UGoddess (@UGoddess_CT) May 13, 2020

Keeping Up With The Karens pic.twitter.com/9sy6hpBgHN — Jocelyn (@jceln_) May 13, 2020

That lady going off about waiting three hours for Red Lobster... in the middle of a damn PANDEMIC????? WHAT’S NOT CLICKING?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/egAD62VUrf — Zacquisha Efron (@YoseaRunnethOva) May 13, 2020

I was a server at Red Lobster a year ago and it’s a known fact that Mother’s Day is the busiest day of year for the restaurant. I cannot imagine how hard it must be to be understaffed during a pandemic. https://t.co/hfO62eogCJ — emma (@jammecrawford) May 13, 2020

As one who's been one, I really commend restaurant workers & respect them. They go through a lot of drama & craziness on the job & hardly get paid jack for it. Now is not the time to go to Red Lobster or any sit-down restaurant. Go through the drive-thru at McDonalds & be happy. pic.twitter.com/SZbanQ53sS — M.L. Bull ⌨ (@WordzbyHeart) May 13, 2020

Another Mother’s Day incident involving a Colorado restaurant also went viral this week, showing a crowded dining room full of customers dining in C&C Coffee and Kitchen. That restaurant, which was defying statewide orders by opening its doors to dine-in customers, has now lost its license indefinitely.

Red Lobster issued a statement apologizing to disappointed customers, noting that the coronavirus pandemic had impacted their ability to keep up with demand as some locations. The restaurant chain also gave assurances that all unfilled orders would be refunded.

“We do not tolerate violence for any reason in our restaurants. We expect our team members treat our guests with respect, and we expect our guests to treat our team members with respect in return. We are grateful our Manager and the guest involved were not seriously injured in the incident on Sunday.”