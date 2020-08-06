Reese Witherspoon Kicks Off Extremely Fitting 2020 Meme

Reese Withersoom/Mindy Kaling/Instagram

Reese Witherspoon launches the best pandemic meme and a bunch of celebs are joining in

So, 2020 has sucked, right? The pandemic threw a big “screw you” curveball into our plans for the year and to celebrate these insane times we’re living in, Reese Witherspoon unknowingly kicked off the most fitting meme for this tire fire of a year.

In her meme, Witherspoon counts down the months of the year using screengrabs from all her old movies to illustrate our slow descent into pandemic madness. The meme begins in January with an image of a cheerful Elle Woods and ends in September with a screengrab from Wild, you know that movie where Witherspoon plays a woman in the throes of a crisis who goes on that really long and like, terrible backpacking trip. After Witherspoon posted what we’re calling the “2020 mood calendar,” all her Hollywood friends followed suit, and a bonafide meme was born.

Mindy Kaling’s is great because we support any meme that makes use of that gloriously deranged Kelly Kapoor image.

Jennifer Garner absolutely killed it. Editing a mask onto June is perfection as are those last three months.

Drew Barrymore got in on the action too and she clearly gets it.

Kerry Washington’s is… a ride. July to September got real rough.

I am screaming at what Viola Davis made. Look at September! You know that’s where we’re headed!

Hannah Simone from New Girl made one too, and remember getting your bangs trimmed? I don’t.

Mark Ruffalo’s is great because the entire summer is just him as The Incredible Hulk.

Netflix made one in honor of Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness and yes to just closing your eyes and wishing it would all go away.

And the pièce de résistance? This one that a Gal Gadot fan made for her using actual video clips.

BRB, looking for the worst photo of me that exists so I can make a 2020 calendar meme too.