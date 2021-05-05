Reese Witherspoon’s New Puppy Ate Her Couch In Adorable Insta-Story

Matt Petit/Getty and Reese-Witherspoon/Instagram

Reese Witherspoon’s new black lab puppy ate her couch

Puppies be chewin’ amiright? File this under, reasons-I-love dogs-but-won’t-ever-get-a-puppy, Reese Witherspoon just documented the carnage that her new puppy Major brought upon her household in the cutest but most omigod Instagram Story series.

First of all, this is Witherspoon’s new puppy Major. He is the best boy.

He’s a black lab and joined the Witherspoon brood back in January. Yes, he also shares a name with Joe Biden’s dog Major. Unclear if Witherspoon was inspired by the president, though she did vote for him and was ecstatic after his win, so I’m gonna go out on a limb and say Witherspoon totally copied the president’s dog.

On May 4th, 2021, Witherspoon posted a photo of her trashed couch and it’s hard to believe that little cutie baby did all this damage.

“Wait! What is this??” Witherspoon captioned a photo of her broken sofa.

The actress then proceeded to ask her dog, “Major, who ate the couch? Who did that? Did you do that?” as little Major looked on with the guiltiest face aka the face all dogs make when they know they weren’t supposed to eat the couch/eat the trash/eat the food on the counter, but did it anyway.

“Does this guy look like the culprit?” Witherspoon asked her followers alongside a poll that only had two options: “Umm… yes” and “No doubt he ate the sofa.”

“Good thing he is cute,” Witherspoon wrote in conclusion of her Major sofa saga.

He may have eaten the couch, but who can’t help but love that derpy face?

Back in November, the family also welcomed French bulldog Minnie Pearl into their home.

Judging by Witherspoon’s insta-posts, this dog doesn’t seem like she gets into quite as much trouble as her derpy brother Major. Minnie Pearl seems like the perfect arm-candy pup.

Back in the fall of 2020, Witherspoon lost her beloved and longtime family pet, Pepper, a French bulldog. At the time of her pup’s passing, Witherspoon took to Instagram to write: “Our sweet Pepper passed away yesterday. I am so heart broken, but I am also deeply grateful for all the love and comfort she brought our family.”

“Now she’s in dog heaven where all great pets go. Chasing tennis balls, running through open fields of wild flowers and being the Queen that she is. That’s what I believe,” Witherspoon continued. “We will always love you, Pepper.”

Major may have eaten the couch but it seems he’s filling Witherspoon’s life with a ton of joy and love and laughter and that’s really all we want out of our furry friends, right?