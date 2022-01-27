How Do Moms Even Relax Anymore?

Let’s be honest: All this woosah-nonsense just isn’t cutting it anymore. It’s pretty obvious that parents are burned out and overstimulated. Between Omicron, virtual learning, and the overall chaos of *waves hand wildly* all this, every minute that’s spent with our eyes open is spoken for. Honestly, even our sleep has been garbage because of the non-stop worry and anxiety.

But here’s the thing: if we don’t take time to pause and deal with our stress and practice even a smidgeon of self-care, we won’t be much use to anyone. So even if it’s just for a few moments a day, here are five ways you can work relaxation into your everyday routine to help you find some calm.

Ways to Promote Relaxation

While these might seem like simple ways to help yourself relax, even a few minutes to yourself a day can help you come back center and block out the hustle and bustle. Or, at the very least, give you some peace and quiet.

Journaling

It won’t take you long to write out how your day is going. Even if it’s all bad, angry, and non-sensical-frustrations, you’re getting it out and letting it go(ish).

Practice Self-Compassion

As parents, it’s really easy for us to have compassion for everyone around us. The kids are being obnoxious because of the chaos that has been in school lately. Your partner is extra stressed and has been short because work has been getting on their last nerve. But what about you? What about the person who gets all the scheduling done and makes sure everyone is where they need to be? Who feels compassion for your stress and anxiety, and frustration? Does anyone care about your relaxation? Chances are, no one else will. Of course, your family loves you, but they’re too busy focusing on their own world. So here’s the reminder to have compassion for yourself. Give yourself grace and patience as you continue to navigate the madness that is the world.

Trade-off with Friends for Date Nights

Do you have a tight circle who you trust? If you need a night on the town with your partner (or maybe, just some alone time), exchange babysitting sessions. Alternate weekends or whatever works for your schedule.

Practice Mindfulness

I know, I know. Mindfulness sounds overrated and is not something that will not be enough to save you from the depths of your irritation. But honestly, it’s probably because you’re not doing it right, and that certainly isn’t going to help you with relaxation. Now when I say ‘do it right’, what I really mean is that the only wrong way to do it is to try and mimic what popular culture tells you as opposed to making it your own.

Personally, I am terrible at remembering to find time to practice mindfulness. So instead of struggling through a guided meditation that I can’t focus on because I’m worried about doing it wrong, I use an app called I Am that sends me hourly affirmations to reflect on. Sometimes, it’s literally what I need at that exact moment.

Ask for Help if You Need It

If stress, frustration, and anxiety are such a big and regular part of your life that it interferes with your day-to-day, it’s time to ask for help. Many medical professionals have said it once, and I’ll echo them a million times more: Your mental health is part of your health just as much as any physical ailment. If you wouldn’t walk off a sprained ankle, don’t burden yourself with emotional pain and mental anguish. There is nothing wrong with asking for help.