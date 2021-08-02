Rethinking Autism: How To Help Your Autistic Child Thrive

Autism spectrum disorders (ASD) are estimated to affect one in every 270 people worldwide. But there’s a saying in the autism community: “If you’ve met one person with autism, you’ve met one person with autism.” In this episode of Live.Work.Thrive, Scary Mommy and Fatherly team up to discuss how parents can recognize their children for the individuals they are. Join us August 17th at 7pm EST with Dr. Temple Grandin, one of the world’s most respected experts in the fields of autism and psychologist Dr. Debra Moore, who has worked extensively with children, teens, and adults on the autism spectrum.

