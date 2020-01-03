Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Lingerie Collection Is Sexy AF

Savage X Fenty

Rihanna’s lingerie line is en fuego

Singer/songwriter Rihanna is known for her smooth voice and sexy vibe, so when the 31-year-old pop star decided to try her hand at designing a lingerie collection that’s both fashionable and inclusive, you know it’s gonna be good.

The fashion icon teamed up with one of her favorite designers, Adam Selman, for a new Savage X Fenty Valentine’s collection that’s sure to spice things up whereever they may be worn on V-Day. Most of the items are zippered so you can keep things, um, to yourself or let it all hang out — literally.

“You can unzip a full cup and your boob is out, or you can make your panties into crotch-less panties,” Selman, who has worked with Rihanna in the past, told InStyle. “I really wanted to go full sex because, why not?” Why not indeed.

“I wanted to do something that was still in the spirit of Savage X Fenty, but give them an offering they didn’t have already. I really pushed into sexy ’80s cuts, and was inspired by ’80s lingerie and Frederick’s of Hollywood,” Selman continued. “I wanted to keep it cheeky and playful, so I added hearts, and ruffles, and a topless babydoll dress. I went almost as girly and lovey, lovey, lovey as possible, and then I made it super sexy to counteract that.”

Selman admits he’s not one for lingerie wearing so he relied on the body positive fashion designer for feedback and inspiration along the way. “As much as I love lingerie, I don’t wear it, and I think she’s a true connoisseur of things like that. So I leaned on her for her opinions and knowledge,” he said. “I could always text her and be like, ‘Do you like this or this?’ She would get back to me really quickly because we have such a long history of working together and I can do that with her.”

If you’re perusing the website looking for the perfect ensemble (which for me is usually an old pair of sweats and T-shirt), you’ll also notice an “accessories” page filled with All Of The Things to be a lady in the streets and a freak in the bed. Now, if someone could just tell me where these charms go, it’d save me much embarrassment come game time.

Sizing for Adam Selman for Savage X Fenty ranges from 32A to 42DD and XS to 3X, and prices are reasonable coming in between $16 and $84. The line is available to shop now on SavageX, Amazon, ASOS, and Zalando, so treat yourself to something spicy this V day.