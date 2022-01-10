Roll Out The Red Carpet At Home With The Premiere Of Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

10'000 Hours/Getty

How to plan a fun, family premiere for the fourth, and final, Hotel Transylvania movie, right from the comfort of your own home.

After the sparkle and shine of the holiday season, January is often considered one of the bleaker months. Fortunately, it doesn’t need to be that way — especially when one of the most hyped children’s movies of the year is coming to Prime Video on January 14. Get ready to roll out the red carpet at home for Hotel Transylvania: Tranformania, the fourth and final movie in the wildly popular film series.

Your Kids’ Favourite Vampires Are Back

The fourth installment of this beloved franchise is sure to be a hit with kids, but it’s one of those movies that parents also low-key look forward to. Admit it: WE ALL LOVE BLOBBY. Between the brilliant comedic writing, a plot line that keeps adults’ attention, and the positive messaging, it’s a movie kids and parents alike can enjoy.

In Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, all of your kids’ favourite characters are back, including monsters like Blobby, Frankenstein, Mummy, Wayne, Murray, Dennis, Ericka, the Invisible Man, and of course, Dracula and his family. As Dracula plans to retire from running his luxurious five-stake monster hotel, he starts getting ready to transfer the business to his daughter, Mavis (voiced by Selena Gomez). However, Dracula soon has second thoughts about the impact his goofy, human son-in-law Johnny (voiced by Andy Samberg) may have on the empire he’s built. Disappointed that Dracula still won’t accept him into the family, Johnny turns to Van Helsing, who helps turn him into a monster. Unfortunately, something goes wrong and Dracula and his monster friends are somehow turned into humans. (That’s a classic early ‘90s movie mix-up right there, and we love a good throwback!)

Dracula and Johnny set out together to find a secret crystal that will help turn them back into their original forms, learning to rely on and appreciate each other along the way. It’s a funny, heartfelt journey with a positive message for the whole family. This film is like a fortune cookie: cute and snappy on the outside with a surprisingly sincere message on the inside. It’s got that silly, laugh-out-loud humour all kids love with a great message of inclusion and embracing the uniqueness in yourself and others.

The Best Seat In Town Is In Your Living Room

Families are spending more time at home these days, and if you live in a region that gets a lot of cold weather and snow, there are limited options for family-friendly activities in the winter months. The monotony gets to everyone, especially when dealing with pandemic-related restrictions, and you’ve probably watched your kids’ favourite movies a hundred times already. Enoooooough!

An exciting movie premiere at home is the perfect way to get cozy and enjoy some relaxing, fun, quality time as a family. Instead of feeling stuck in the house, it feels like a treat to enjoy a brand-new installment of a hilarious, heart-warming movie franchise in the safety and comfort of your living room. Unlike a theatre premiere, parents can decide what time the movie starts so it doesn’t interfere with bedtime. Plus, you can pause the movie when a kid has to pee.

Give Your Family The Red Carpet Treatment

When the premiere’s at home, you can do it your way. Keep things simple by popping popcorn and snuggling up in your pajamas, or go all out with decorations, costumes, and monster-themed snacks. Parents of little kids may want to create an entire theme day, using homemade slime and googly eyes to build their own Blobby, and making Mummy Hot Dogs and a monster-friendly punch for lunch or dinner (the kid-friendly mocktail version, of course).

It’s also fun to create a shared experience by planning your movie night in conjunction with friends and family, so everyone can watch the same film at home and talk about it afterward. It doesn’t matter if you’re next door neighbours or live in different parts of the country: everyone can watch the new Hotel Transylvania on Prime Video and enjoy a sense of community and connection.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is free to stream with a Prime Video subscription. If you don’t have one already, you can start a free trial now at primevideo.com. It’s quick and easy to sign up, plus you’ll have access to plenty of other great content for kids and adults.