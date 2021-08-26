RuPaul Has Mic-Drop Advice For The ‘Unruly’ Anti-Maskers On Planes

Jimmy Kimmel Live/Youtube

RuPaul is not messing around with his advice for unruly airline passengers

Filling in for Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday, RuPaul offered some sage advice (in only the way he can) with his “rules for the unruly,” and it’s required watching for anyone considering getting on a plane right now.

“Oh these planes, honey,” he began, talking about the FAA’s official PSA that “Unruly Behavior Doesn’t Fly.” Earlier this week, they announced there had been nearly 4,000 reports of unruly passengers this year, with nearly 3,000 of them related to people refusing to wear masks. Of course, RuPaul believes they should be a little more direct. His recommendation? “Be Cool Or We Will Kick You In The Cockpit.”

As of July, the FAA has handed out fines to unruly travelers totaling $682,000 in 2021 alone and has identified potential violations in 540 cases, initiating enforcement action in 83, according to CNBC.

He went onto to talk more about his rules for airline passengers getting out of hand over having to wear masks. “There’s so many reports of unruly passengers taking off their masks and getting into fights,” RuPaul said. “It’s getting serious out there, so Mama Ru has some rules for the unruly.”

First up: “You should never have more drinks than there are flight attendants on the plane,” he said. Because people can’t police themselves, some airlines like American have taken alcohol off their main cabin menus for the remainder of the year.

His second piece of advice, which many a grown adult cannot get control of: “Keep your carry-on luggage in the overhead compartment, and keep your emotional baggage to your damn self.” Seriously, no one is taking away your freedom here, they are trying to protect everyone during a global pandemic.

Rule number three and the most important rule of all: “If you don’t own the plane – you don’t make the rules. That’s right. So put your mask on, watch the ‘Boss Baby’ and shut the fuck up, bitch!” Word.

There have been tons of stories making headlines since the pandemic began and masks were required on planes of unruly “maskholes” believing their “personal freedom” surpasses any desire to help protect the safety of the public. Flight attendants have been screamed at, sworn at, pushed, and even punched in the face for simply doing their jobs in compliance with the FAA guidelines for masks.

“Federal law requires wearing a mask while on the conveyance and failure to comply may result in denial of boarding or removal,” the US Department of Transportation’s website said. “Refusing to wear a mask is a violation of federal law; passengers may be subject to penalties under federal law.”

It’s infuriating at this stage of the pandemic for more advice to have to be given to airline passengers who refuse to do what’s required but if anyone has to do it, thank the lord it’s RuPaul.