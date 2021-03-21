The Ruth Bader Ginsburg Statue Is Now Up And She’s A Beaut

ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images

The statue was erected just days before the late Supreme Court Justice’s birthday

Just in time for Women’s History Month, the much-anticipated Ruth Bader Ginsburg statue is finally here. The bronze statue was unveiled on March 12 — just three days before what would have been Ginsburg’s 88th birthday — in the late Supreme Court Justice‘s hometown of Brooklyn.

“My Shero, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, has the statue in Brooklyn she rightly deserves,” tweeted Billie Jean King, sports icon, equality champion, and founder of Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative, a nonprofit that advocates for equity and inclusion globally.

“Fight for the things that you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you.” My Shero, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, has the statue in Brooklyn she rightly deserves. https://t.co/PBOpSUTBms — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) March 13, 2021

The RBG statue stands at a towering 7 feet and weighs 650 pounds.

Created by Australian artists Gillie and Marc, the statue stands on two steps, which the artists said represent her climb to reach the U.S. Supreme Court.

“With the two steps on its large base representing the Supreme Court and the climb she made to get there, the work is designed to provide the public with an opportunity to stand at her side, and gain inspiration from her journey fighting for equal rights,” they said.

Women are underrepresented in the cultural landscape of our city, and it’s about time we change that! Thank you @GillieandMarc for adding to our representation! @BRICcelebrateBK @CityPointBKLYN. RBG is a role model, to me and to people everywhere #WomensHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/CwDScZATGC — Rodneyse Bichotte (@AMBichotte) March 12, 2021

“We encourage folks to step on the pedestal and stand with Ruth to be inspired by her legacy and everything she’s done for equality,” said Erica Roseman, president of marketing firm Concrete Communications NYC.

A new statue of Ruth Bader Ginsburg has gone up in in Brooklyn, NY, just days before what would have been the late Supreme Court justice’s 88th birthday pic.twitter.com/dr8DZoMYdJ — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 16, 2021

Borough President Eric Adams said on the day of the unveiling that the new statue will “ensure her legacy lives on for generations.”

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg dedicated her life to breaking down barriers and making our country a more equitable place,” Adams tweeted. “Her powerful example has inspired New Yorkers of all generations, and this new statue will ensure her legacy lives on for generations.”

A proud daughter of Brooklyn, Ruth Bader Ginsburg dedicated her life to breaking down barriers and making our country a more equitable place. Her powerful example has inspired New Yorkers of all generations, and this new statue will ensure her legacy lives on for generations. pic.twitter.com/RxIzBM2kUW — Eric Adams (@BKBoroHall) March 12, 2021

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the statue on Sept. 19, stating that it’s the state’s way of honoring Ginsburg’s life and legacy and that it will serve as a physical reminder of her contributions to the country.

The timing of the statue’s unveiling was strategic, too.

It was revealed just days before Ginsburg’s birthday, March 15. And a few days after the unveiling, a separate event was held for the renaming of the Brooklyn Municipal Building as the Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Municipal Building.

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was notorious for recognizing the women who came before her and fighting to pave the way for those to come after,” Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted. “Today, on her birthday, we honor her life and the legacy, and we recommit to fighting for equality and justice for all.”

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was notorious for recognizing the women who came before her and fighting to pave the way for those to come after. Today, on her birthday, we honor her life and the legacy, and we recommit to fighting for equality and justice for all. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) March 15, 2021

RBG was born in Brooklyn on March 15, 1933 and grew up in the borough’s Flatbush neighborhood.

The statue, which is located at City Point Brooklyn, a mixed-use development about a half mile away from the Brooklyn Bridge, is currently open to the public. However, reservations are required to view it.

“Today we honor a true daughter of Brooklyn: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement. “Justice Ginsburg fought for justice and equality her entire life. May her memory, and this building, inspire generations of New Yorkers to stand up, speak out and make our country a better place for all who call it home.”